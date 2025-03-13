In a move that could have consequences for some of TCL’s TVs sold in Australia, a German court has sided with Samsung Electronics and issued a temporary injunction against the Chinese appliance-maker from using the Nxtframe name in the European Union.

In November, only a few months after TCL unveiled its new Nxtframe TV lineup, Samsung filed an injunction lawsuit against TCL’s German subsidiary at the Dusseldorf Regional Court, alleging that the Nxtframe infringes on the trademark of Samsung’s The Frame TV, reported The Korea Herald.

Last month, following oral arguments, the court found that there was a likelihood of confusion among customers between the TVs offered by Samsung and TCL, according to Hoyng Rokh Monegier and Rospatt, the intellectual property law firms that represented Samsung.

“Under the Dusseldorf Court’s judgement, TCL is prohibited from using the sign Nxtframe in the course of trade with televisions within the European Union, whether directly or through third parties. In particular, TCL is prohibited from offering or distributing televisions under this sign,” the law firms stated.

Samsung was reportedly concerned that the Nxtframe could be confused with its The Frame TVs which it first introduced in 2017. Featuring a picture-frame-style bezel, the lifestyle TV is designed to resemble a framed piece of art, rather than a traditional TV, a concept similar to what TCL’s Nxtframe set out to achieve.

TCL can now no longer use the Nxtframe name in Europe, and the company’s sales websites in the EU have changed the name of the Nxtframe model to A300.

However, in several other countries including Australia, TCL is still using the Nxtframe name for the TVs which is being ranged at retailers such as JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys.

Samsung Electronics reportedly captured 28.3% of the global TV market last year, according to market tracker Omdia.

Samsung was reported to have led in the QLED TV segment, with a 46.8% market share in terms of sales. By shipment, the company captured 10.9% of the global market, where a total of 2.75 million units were sold. In the OLED market, Samsung sold 1.44 million units, taking a 27.3% share in terms of sales.