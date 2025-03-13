Home > Latest News > Samsung Wins Court Fight Against TCL Over Use Of Nxtframe TV Name

Samsung Wins Court Fight Against TCL Over Use Of Nxtframe TV Name

By | 13 Mar 2025

In a move that could have consequences for some of TCL’s TVs sold in Australia, a German court has sided with Samsung Electronics and issued a temporary injunction against the Chinese appliance-maker from using the Nxtframe name in the European Union.

In November, only a few months after TCL unveiled its new Nxtframe TV lineup, Samsung filed an injunction lawsuit against TCL’s German subsidiary at the Dusseldorf Regional Court, alleging that the Nxtframe infringes on the trademark of Samsung’s The Frame TV, reported The Korea Herald.

Last month, following oral arguments, the court found that there was a likelihood of confusion among customers between the TVs offered by Samsung and TCL, according to Hoyng Rokh Monegier and Rospatt, the intellectual property law firms that represented Samsung.

 

“Under the Dusseldorf Court’s judgement, TCL is prohibited from using the sign Nxtframe in the course of trade with televisions within the European Union, whether directly or through third parties. In particular, TCL is prohibited from offering or distributing televisions under this sign,” the law firms stated.

Samsung was reportedly concerned that the Nxtframe could be confused with its The Frame TVs which it first introduced in 2017. Featuring a picture-frame-style bezel, the lifestyle TV is designed to resemble a framed piece of art, rather than a traditional TV, a concept similar to what TCL’s Nxtframe set out to achieve.

 

TCL can now no longer use the Nxtframe name in Europe, and the company’s sales websites in the EU have changed the name of the Nxtframe model to A300.

However, in several other countries including Australia, TCL is still using the Nxtframe name for the TVs which is being ranged at retailers such as JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys.

Samsung Electronics reportedly captured 28.3% of the global TV market last year, according to market tracker Omdia.

Samsung was reported to have led in the QLED TV segment, with a 46.8% market share in terms of sales. By shipment, the company captured 10.9% of the global market, where a total of 2.75 million units were sold. In the OLED market, Samsung sold 1.44 million units, taking a 27.3% share in terms of sales.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
COMMENT:Why Has Senior Gone From Samsung & Who Will Replace Him?
TCL Takes #2 Slot In Premium TV market AS LG Sales Fall
Hisense 2025 TV’s To Get New Processor & 4 HDMI 2.1 Ports
CES 2025: Samsung’s Monster 98-Inch RGB Micro LED TV
Samsung Chairman Admits To South Korean Court That Samsung ‘Is In Trouble ‘& That He Needs To Be Out Of Prison
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Asus Unveils Monitors That Purify Air While You Work
Latest News
/
March 13, 2025
/
Running Appliances Overnight Poses Safety and Cost Risks
Latest News
/
March 13, 2025
/
It Was A Stupid Idea To Start With As Another Sonos Product Gets Axed
Latest News
/
March 13, 2025
/
Pokémon Go Developer’s Games Unit Sold For A$5.53 billion
Latest News
/
March 13, 2025
/
What is the Future of Google Without Chrome?
Latest News
/
March 13, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Asus Unveils Monitors That Purify Air While You Work
Latest News
/
March 13, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Asus has introduced the VU Air Ioniser series, a new lineup of monitors that not only display content but also...
Read More