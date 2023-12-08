HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Winner in U.S. Patent Digital Signage Case Against LG

Samsung Winner in U.S. Patent Digital Signage Case Against LG

By | 8 Dec 2023

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled last month that Samsung Electronics and Samsung SDS did not violate any patents over outdoor electronics displays after looking into a patent infringement suit filed by Manufacturing Resources International (MRI) last year.

MRI is a U.S. maker of outdoor and semi-outdoor digital liquid-crystal displays. It said that the South Korean tech giant infringed on its five patents related to cooling systems for electronic displays utilised in outdoor kiosks, as per the ITC.

MRI had requested the ITC to “issue a limited exclusion order and cease and desist orders” against Samsung after the probe.

Sources said the ITC’s decision is preliminary, and the final judgment will take around six months.

Samsung reportedly believes the court will uphold the ITC decision but could not be reached for comment.



