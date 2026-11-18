Samsung has introduced a new generation of portable solid-state drives in Australia, replacing its established T-Series branding with a P-Series range designed to deliver faster transfer speeds and improved performance.

The first model in the new lineup, the P7 Portable SSD, features USB4 connectivity and read speeds of up to 4,000MB/s, targeting photographers, videographers and other professionals handling large amounts of data.

Available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, the P7 becomes Samsung’s flagship portable storage device, offering significantly faster performance than its previous-generation models.

The 2TB version delivers sequential write speeds of up to 3,800MB/s, while the 1TB model reaches up to 3,700MB/s.

According to Samsung, the new drive offers almost double the maximum read speed of the T9 Portable SSD and nearly four times the performance of the older T7.

The increased speeds are intended to make transferring large RAW photographs, high-resolution video footage and other demanding files considerably faster.

Samsung Australia Director of Visual Display and Brand Memory Simon Howe said the portable storage market was undergoing significant changes as USB4 and Thunderbolt connectivity became increasingly important.

He said professional content creators were demanding faster, more reliable storage solutions capable of supporting demanding workflows outside traditional studio environments.

The P7 also incorporates an advanced thermal management system designed to control heat during intensive data transfers and help maintain consistent performance.

Its compact enclosure features shock-resistant construction, with Samsung claiming the drive can withstand drops of up to two metres and vibration.

The device is also designed to operate in temperatures ranging from 0°C to 60°C, making it suitable for a variety of working environments.

Compatibility extends across Windows and macOS computers, along with supported smartphones, tablets, cameras, televisions and gaming consoles.

Samsung’s Magician software provides additional management features, including drive health monitoring, compatibility checks and performance optimisation recommendations.

The move to P-Series branding signals Samsung’s growing emphasis on premium portable storage as demand increases for faster data transfers and higher-capacity devices.

The Samsung P7 Portable SSD is available now in Australia through Samsung’s online store and selected resellers. The 1TB model is priced at $699, while the 2TB version costs $1,199.

Australian release details for the 4TB and 8TB models have not been announced.