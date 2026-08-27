Samsung has revealed two new portable solid-state drives (SSDs) aimed at gamers, content creators and other users who regularly move large amounts of data.

The new Samsung flagship P9 and versatile P7 portable SSDs feature USB4 connectivity and are designed to deliver significantly faster file transfers, potentially reducing the time users spend waiting for large files to copy between devices.

The SSDs are a world-first 8TB USB4 with speeds of up to 4,000MB/s to support demanding workflows, including 12K direct recording.

The launch comes as increasingly large files become part of everyday computing. Modern games can occupy hundreds of gigabytes, while high-resolution video and other creative workloads can quickly fill internal storage. External drives, and especially faster ones, can therefore make a noticeable difference.

“As AI-powered content creation and ultra-high-resolution video make large amounts of data part of everyday life, users increasingly expect faster and more reliable storage experiences,” said Tommy Kwon, Vice President and Head of Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. “With fast file storage and backup, the P Series is designed to provide professionals and everyday users alike with the performance they need to work efficiently across a wide range of applications.”

Samsung is positioning the P9 and P7 towards performance-focused users, with gamers and creative professionals among the key audiences. The company says the products are built to take advantage of modern high-speed connectivity, allowing users to move large files more quickly than with older generations of portable storage.

The new drives also arrive as SSD technology continues to push storage performance closer to the limits of current interfaces. Samsung’s internal SSD range already includes high-performance models, with the company’s 9100 Pro capable of sequential read speeds of up to 14,800MB/s and write speeds of up to 13,400MB/s.

While rising costs are an issue in 2026, SSDs remain a valuable system upgrade for speed and storage.

Portable SSDs do face limitations, as their performance depends not only on the storage technology inside the drive but also on the connection between the drive and the computer.

This means the actual speed of Samsung’s new P9 and P7 drives will depend on whether a computer has a compatible high-speed port. A fast SSD connected to an older USB interface, for example, might not deliver its full potential.

The Samsung Portable SSD P Series will be available in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB capacities, with a global rollout beginning August 31.