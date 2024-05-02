Samsung Electronics Australia has launched Clash of Commuters, a new experience that offers gamers the opportunity to play an Australian public transport-inspired map in Fortnite Creative.

Players can defend the country’s public transport across five checkpoints as it makes its way through a dystopian Australian commute.

It even features symbols easily associated with the country including the Bin Chicken and a Sydney train.

From May 2-30, players will also have the opportunity to win Samsung devices by participating in the Clash of Commuters competition. These devices will be hidden throughout the map, with players able to unlock special bonuses if they find them.

The player who completes all five rounds of the Clash of Commuters campaign the quickest will be eligible to win a Samsung gaming pack worth over A$8,000, which includes a 55” OLED TV, Odyssey OLED G9 Monitor, Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Additional prize packs are available for the fastest player to complete the campaign on a mobile device, the most side quest phones acquired, as well as four winners drawn at random from all completed time submissions.

Taking its competition into the real world, Samsung will offer people in Melbourne and Sydney the chance to experience game play on the Galaxy S24 Ultra at interactive pop-up activations. In Sydney, it will host pop-ups at Parramatta Square from May 4-8, 11am-7pm daily, while in Melbourne it will do so from May 11-15, from 11am-7pm daily at Southern Cross Station.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra is being positioned as a mobile device with strong gaming credentials. “With advanced ray-tracing features and a bigger vapour cooling chamber, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is optimised to create a seamless gaming experience, allowing Australians to keep up with their favourite games, regardless if they are at home, or on the go,” said Nathan Rigger, head of product, Mobile Experience, at Samsung Australia.

Research conducted by Samsung Electronics Australia shows that 48 per cent of Aussie gamers listed smartphones as the device they game on most frequently, comfortably surpassing consoles (26 per cent), desktops and laptops (24 per cent), and other devices (3 per cent). Moreover, for over 55 per cent of Australian gamers, gaming serves as a means of relaxation, with one-third saying they game as a means of de-stressing.

Meanwhile, Fortnite’s parent company Epic Games is in a bitter battle in a Melbourne federal court against Apple and Google. At the heart of the case is Epic’s effort to offer its own in-app payment system that bypasses the default one used by the platforms, and also cuts out the fees Apple and Google receive for in-app payments. Epic has told the court during the ongoing case that Apple is exploiting its market monopoly by imposing strict and unjustifiable terms on app developers who want to tap into the company’s customer base in Australia. ChannelNews will have more on the developments of that case as they unfold.