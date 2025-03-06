Home > Latest News > Samsung Unveils 5,000-Nit OLED Panel

Samsung Unveils 5,000-Nit OLED Panel

By | 6 Mar 2025

Samsung Display has unveiled a 5,000-nit OLED panel featuring Color filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technology at MWC 2025.

CoE, also referred to as On-Cell Film (OCF), replaces the traditional polariser plate with a colour filter, which enhances light transmittance while reducing power consumption. Samsung first introduced this technology in 2021 with the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

With an on-pixel ratio of 10%, the new panel achieves a peak brightness of 5,000 nits – 1.5 times brighter than current flagship smartphones.

This high brightness level ensures superior visibility even in extreme outdoor conditions such as desert environments. Under normal usage, such as video playback, the display can still deliver over 3,000 nits of brightness.

Samsung Display’s OCF technology, initially developed for foldable smartphones, has been expanded to standard smartphones, tablets and laptops. It has been integrated into devices such as Realme’s GT7 Pro smartphone and Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus G6 Rollable laptop.

Samsung Display also showcased its latest innovations at MWC 2025, including an 18.1-inch flexible OLED panel designed to fold into a suitcase-like form factor with a built-in handle; a polygon foldable panel featuring a 3.38-inch rhombus-shaped OLED external display; and OLED tiles, a modular display system combining ten 6.8-inch RGB OLED panels with two 31.5-inch QD-OLED screens, with ultra-thin bezels measuring just 0.6mm.

Samsung Display emphasised that transitioning from LCD to OCF OLED panels can have significant environmental benefits. The company estimates that replacing 1 million LCD panels with OCF OLED panels would result in a reduction of 474 tons of CO2 emissions due to decreased plastic usage.



About Post Author
You may also like
MWC 2025: Samsung Showcases Impressive Foldable Concepts
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Sets New Record, Reaches 1M Sales in Just 21 Days
New ‘Awesome Intelligence’ Samsung A Series Rolled Out
Shares In Advertising & PR Company WPP, Used By CE & Tech Companies Tank 16% Market Outlook Grim
Samsung Set To Adopt Open AI New Multi Layer AI Policy
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Prices Worldwide
Latest News
/
March 6, 2025
/
Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
Latest News
/
March 6, 2025
/
EXCLUSIVE:Directed Electronics Moves Into Toy Business As Key Client Anker Opens Chadstone Store
Latest News
/
March 6, 2025
/
Logitech Signs On As Major Sponsor Of Unihack
Latest News
/
March 6, 2025
/
Google Introduces More AI Features Into Shopping Experience
Latest News
/
March 6, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Prices Worldwide
Latest News
/
March 6, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Sony is making a bold move to reignite consumer interest in its PlayStation VR2 headset by announcing a significant price...
Read More