Samsung Electronics Australia has announced its comprehensive 2025 enterprise technology lineup, featuring innovative displays, interactive education tools, and ruggedised mobile devices designed to drive business growth across retail, education, and corporate sectors.

The product range leverages Samsung’s strengths in display technology, mobile communications, and Knox security systems, with artificial intelligence capabilities integrated across multiple solutions for the first time in the Australian market.

Colour E-Paper Transforms Retail Digital Signage

Samsung’s new Colour E-Paper display (EMDX model) addresses growing retailer demand for energy-efficient digital signage alternatives.

PwC Australia research indicates 74% of retail businesses believe digital point-of-sale solutions could reduce costs by up to 50%, with 64% observing greater cost-effectiveness compared to paper-based alternatives.

The 32-inch display operates with minimal power consumption when showing static images and features a rechargeable 4,600mAh battery, dual USB-C ports, 8GB of memory, and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity.

The ultra-slim, lightweight design supports both landscape and portrait orientations with 2,560 x 1,440 resolution.

Management capabilities include remote fleet control through Samsung’s cloud-based VXT Content Management System and dedicated mobile applications, enabling scheduled wake-up times and content deployment across multiple displays.

Interactive eBoard Enhances Educational Collaboration

The Samsung Interactive eBoard (WAF model) brings AI-powered performance to classrooms and meeting spaces through large-format, touch-enabled displays available in 65″, 75″, and 86″ sizes.

The system features Android 14, 8GB RAM, 64GB storage, and an octa-core CPU for efficient multitasking.

Key capabilities include real-time annotation across documents and web content, wireless casting from compatible devices, dual pen functionality, and split note mode supporting up to four independent zones.

The system offers Google EDLA certification for seamless integration with Google Classroom and Google Drive.

Samsung plans to expand education market services through partnerships with global AI companies, particularly collaborating with Google to develop AI scenarios for future digital classrooms.

Ruggedised Devices Target Enterprise Mobility

The Galaxy XCover7 Pro smartphone and Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro tablet deliver military-grade durability with MIL-STD-810H testing and IP68 water/dust resistance.

Both devices feature 5G connectivity, enhanced battery capacity, and AI-driven productivity features.

The XCover7 Pro includes a 4,350mAh battery and stereo speakers with anti-feedback technology, while the Tab Active5 Pro offers a 10,100mAh battery with dual hot-swap functionality and 600-nit display brightness.

The tablet supports front-facing NFC tagging for retail and logistics applications.

Enterprise features include Samsung DeX desktop connectivity, programmable shortcut keys, and Knox Vault security with real-time kernel protection.

The devices target frontline workers in retail, government, logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.

Market Positioning and Availability

Samsung is leveraging its established distributor relationships and direct sales channels to penetrate the Australian enterprise market.

The company’s integration of artificial intelligence across its product range, combined with its display technology leadership and Knox security system, positions it competitively in the business technology sector.

“We understand Australian enterprises are looking for technology that’s not only powerful and intuitive, but developed to last, and designed with sustainability in mind,” said Neal Elliott, Acting Head of ProDisplay, Samsung Electronics Australia.

The ruggedised smartphone market is projected to reach 4.46 million units and the tablet market 1.89 million units by 2028.

Samsung’s enterprise solutions emphasise sustainability, with Colour E-Paper components containing a minimum of 55% post-consumer recycled content.

Pricing begins at $999 for the Galaxy XCover7 Pro and $1,099 for the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro, with availability through authorised Samsung resellers and distributors.

The Interactive eBoard becomes available in June, positioning Samsung to compete directly with established enterprise technology providers across multiple business sectors.

For more information on Samsung’s 2025 enterprise solutions, visit www.samsung.com/au.