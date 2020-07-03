Samsung Unveil Italian Artisan ‘New Chef Collection’ Fridges

In Seoul Samsung Electronics has showcased a new range of luxury refrigerators – the New Chef Collection – which feature four-door that are handmade by Italian Artisans. At this stage it’s not known if or when the big new appliance will go on sale in Australia.

“As the panels are handmade, each refrigerator has a different design, which allows customers to enjoy a work of art in a product they use every day,” Lee Moo-hyung, Head of Kitchen Platform Lab at Samsung Electronics, told the Korea Herald.

“Launching the New Chef Collection refrigerator was no easy task, as the artisans making door panels in Italy had been quarantined amid the COVID-19 outbreak.”

For this project Samsung partnered with De Castelli, an Italian design company that specialises in metals. In the past De Castelli has collaborated with auto firm Maserati and appliance manufacturer Boffi.

The New Chef Collection range is being offered in Mare Blue, Cera Black, Honed Navy, Honed Beige and Honed Light Silver colours.

As Samsung Bespoke refrigerators, the New Chef Collection can be customised, with Samsung offering 150 different designs to suit their customers’ needs.

In Korea, New Chef Collection fridges will cost around US$10,000.