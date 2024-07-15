HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 15 Jul 2024
Samsung Galaxy Fold6 & Flip6

It is five years since Samsung unveiled its defective original Galaxy Z Fold to much ridicule. Half a decade later it’s extracting revenge with the sixth version of what’s proved a successful line of products. Samsung in particular is bragging about the design features of the Fold6 and Flip6. It’s an example of where persistence has paid.

Samsung deserved kudos when it came to manufacturing the first Fold model in 2019. However, the first version was unanimously declared a calamity even before it went into shops.

There were bumps and bulges under the display, the screen would flicker or black out, the Fold’s hinge was less robust than promoted, and reviewers thought they could peel away the protective firm on the screen, thinking it was a screen protector. It was actually part of the works.

AT&T and Best Buy cancelled preorders in the US and Samsung had to delay its release by several months. Yet the Korean manufacturer went on to release not only version one, but another five versions after that.

Samsung Galaxy Fold6 & Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Fold6 & Flip6

In 2024, Samsung is promoting the Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 floating design which it says gives the impression of the screen floating when viewed from the side. “When folded, the bold line along the side of the devices not only accentuates their sleek, linear form, but also facilitates easier opening, enhancing overall usability,” Samsung says.

It says reducing the length and increasing the width of the cover screen offers a better appearance. “The corners on the right-hand side of the device now mirror the shape of those on the left, resulting in an almost symmetrical silhouette when folded.”

Samsung Galaxy Fold6 & Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Fold6 & Flip6

Samsung says the Fold6 is “the slimmest and lightest among all Galaxy Z Fold models to date”.  “Its balanced design and thin form ensure maximum comfort, adding to the desirability of this premium foldable phone.”

There’s some tweaking of the camera external design for both models. “The Galaxy Z Fold6 sports a bold camera decoration that further highlights the row of three circles descending vertically from the back top left corner of the device.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip6’s camera design exudes the vibrant, bubbly spirit of the Galaxy Z Flip series with a new camera decoration designed to match the diverse range of available body colours. The linear camera arrangements are even more prominent than in previous models, making the new Galaxy smartphones instantly recognizable.”

Samsung Galaxy Fold6 & Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Fold6 & Flip6

The Fold6 is available in silver shadow, pink and navy. The Flip6 is also available in the same silver shadow plus blue, mint and yellow.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
