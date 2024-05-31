HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung To Supply OLED Panels For All Four New iPhones

Samsung To Supply OLED Panels For All Four New iPhones

By | 31 May 2024

Samsung Display is the supplier of OLED panels for all four new iPhone 16 smartphones, also in the supply mix for display screens is Chinese Company BOE.

LG Display who is struggling to make a profit and who have whinged in the past of short notice from Apple will supply some panels for the two Pro models.

LG claim that this is the first time that it has secured an approval in a timely fashion. In the past LG Display had earned a reputation of not being able to deliver the capacity that Apple needed.

Samsung Display is the major supplier of OLED panels to the iPhone maker despite being a major Apple competitor due in part to their ability to deliver on time and the quality of the Samsung OLED panels.

Last year, LG Display received approval for iPhone 15 series months later than Samsung Display as Apple debated whether to actually include LG Display in their OEM mix of suppliers.

ChannelNews understands that LG cut costs to get a deal over the line with Samsung securing the bulk of the volume orders.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Apple Sets Date For Its WWDC 2024 Keynote
Is There An Apple Beats Pill Speaker Reboot On Its Way?
Apple’s iPhone Sales Rebound Sharply In China
Apple Hopes To Ship More Than 9 Million OLED iPad Pros
Samsung & LG Face OLED Notebook Display Pressure From Chinese CompanyThat Gets Massive Government Support.
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Could JB Hi Fi’s Next Big Thing Be Robotic Thumbs
Latest News
/
May 31, 2024
/
Best Buy Delivers Big Jump In Profits Despite Revenue Fall
Latest News
/
May 31, 2024
/
David Beckham partners with Bowers & Wilkins (Image: Supplied by Bowers & Wilkins)
David Beckham Becomes Face Of Bowers & Wilkins
Latest News
/
May 30, 2024
/
Statue of Freddie Mercury at Montreux (Image: Sourced from Unsplash)
Will Sony Make A$1.51 Billion Offer To Buy Queen’s Music Catalogue?
Latest News
/
May 30, 2024
/
Asus Unveils Glossy 27-inch WOLED Gaming Monitor
Latest News
/
May 30, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Could JB Hi Fi’s Next Big Thing Be Robotic Thumbs
Latest News
/
May 31, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Health and wellbeing are booming, despite the downturn, with some now asking whether the likes of JB Hi Fi could...
Read More