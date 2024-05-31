Samsung Display is the supplier of OLED panels for all four new iPhone 16 smartphones, also in the supply mix for display screens is Chinese Company BOE.

LG Display who is struggling to make a profit and who have whinged in the past of short notice from Apple will supply some panels for the two Pro models.

LG claim that this is the first time that it has secured an approval in a timely fashion. In the past LG Display had earned a reputation of not being able to deliver the capacity that Apple needed.

Samsung Display is the major supplier of OLED panels to the iPhone maker despite being a major Apple competitor due in part to their ability to deliver on time and the quality of the Samsung OLED panels.

Last year, LG Display received approval for iPhone 15 series months later than Samsung Display as Apple debated whether to actually include LG Display in their OEM mix of suppliers.

ChannelNews understands that LG cut costs to get a deal over the line with Samsung securing the bulk of the volume orders.