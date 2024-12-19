Samsung’s dream of having “screens everywhere” is a step closer to becoming a reality, with the company announcing it is bringing its “advanced screen technology” to a broader range of home appliances.

Samsung is launching a refrigerator with a new 9-inch AI Home screen, and adding the 7-inch AI Home to the Wall Oven.

The new 9-inch is for those who prefer a more compact option to the 21.5-inch and 32-inch Family Hubs that are in some fridges.

Meanwhile, in the laundry category, the 7-inch AI Home that is already in the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, will be included in the new Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer set.

Samsung is showcasing these new products at CES 2025 from January 7-10 in Las Vegas. ChannelNews will again be there covering all the events of significance.

“We have been leading the development of screen appliances to elevate our consumers’ experiences with innovative features and functionalities”, said Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of the R&D Team for Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Along with those efforts towards enhancing usability, we are expanding consumer options by developing screens of different sizes and products that effectively incorporate them.”

The company says its goal is to “enhance usability for consumers while also realising an interconnected smart home”.

“Supporting voice control via Bixby, the screens on Samsung appliances showcase essential information about the task such as internal temperature or washing cycle information, in an intuitive and straightforward way.”

It says the Map View feature “is a key differentiator, allowing the screens to function as simplified, convenient control hubs where users can monitor and control their connected appliances from a single screen” and “provide various entertainment features through internet connection”.

The updated Map View allows users to select modes for connected devices like the air conditioner and robot vacuum, and can be accessed directly from the home screen.