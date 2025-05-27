Samsung has announced its move to grow its enterprise technology portfolio by delivering integrated solutions across education, retail, and corporate sectors.

The Company claims that their new offerings for the Australian market are designed to enhance productivity and transform user experiences through advanced hardware, software, and cloud-based services.

A press briefing is scheduled for Thursday, 5 June 2025, in Sydney.

The move comes as arch rival LG Electronics also goes after growth in the B2b and Enterprise markets.

The comprehensive suite represents Samsung’s strategic shift from hardware manufacturer to complete enterprise ecosystem provider, addressing current market demands including hybrid work models, digital retail transformation, and technology-enhanced learning environments.

Education Solutions

Samsung’s education offerings centre on Interactive Displays and Galaxy Tablets that enable real-time student engagement and multimedia presentations.

The Interactive Display systems allow teachers to enhance presentations with captivating visuals, add notes in real time, and provide students a truly hands-on way to learn together.

The education solutions incorporate Knox security features that allow administrators to configure devices as classroom-ready before they leave the box, customise and manage all content for complete control over security profiles and student access.

Samsung has established strategic partnerships, including Akademi’s AI-powered language learning platform and TabNova’s classroom management tools with video conferencing capabilities.

Real-world implementations demonstrate impact, with Hogg Elementary School using Samsung’s interactive displays to foster creative learning environments where students engage as critical thinkers with enhanced participation.

Retail Solutions

At NRF 2025, Samsung showcased its retail intelligence approach featuring AI-powered kiosks with voice-enabled ordering capabilities through SoundHound’s platform, allowing customers to complete transactions using voice commands while retailers integrate loyalty programs for increased revenue opportunities.

The innovative Samsung Color E-Paper displays represent next-generation digital signage with 32-inch battery-powered screens delivering vibrant content in up to 60,000 colours while consuming near-zero power for static images, providing eco-friendly alternatives to traditional printed materials.

For quick-service restaurants, Samsung’s QSR solutions help establishments improve menu presentation and service delivery through digital displays that provide vivid imagery and accurate information.

The portfolio includes outdoor menu boards, indoor displays with real-time updates, and interactive self-order kiosks.

Corporate Solutions

Samsung’s corporate solutions provide technologies that support flexible work environments while maintaining organisational culture and collaboration effectiveness as organisations navigate hybrid work models.

Samsung’s The Wall MICRO LED serves corporate applications from control rooms to boardrooms, with NASCAR’s new remote race control room utilising the technology for comprehensive real-time race oversight on a 32-foot-wide screen.

Samsung VXT serves as a cloud-based digital signage solution, bringing intuitive content management and remote display management together in one secure platform, representing the world’s first digital signage solution to obtain ISO 27701 certification for handling personally identifiable information.

VXT Canvas provides powerful design capabilities, enabling users to create engaging content through custom fonts, company branding, or selection from a wide variety of digital signage templates and images pre-loaded in the system.

The platform supports both Samsung and non-Samsung Android devices while maintaining advanced scheduling and synchronisation capabilities.

Samsung Knox combines defence-grade security platforms built into devices from the chip level with comprehensive cloud-based solutions, having helped over 20,000 businesses in more than 100 countries achieve their operational goals.

The Knox platform provides hardware-backed security features, including TrustZone isolation, boot-time protections with hardware root of trust, and real-time kernel protection.

Industry Recognition

Samsung’s enterprise solutions earned significant industry recognition at ISE 2025, receiving 12 awards, including five Best of Show honours for innovations like the Colour E-Paper display technology and interactive educational solutions.

The 2025 enterprise solutions reflect Samsung’s comprehensive approach to business technology, providing integrated ecosystems that combine security, creativity, and collaborative capabilities across multiple industries while addressing evolving workplace and educational technology requirements.