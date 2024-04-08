HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung To More Than Double Investment In Texas Chip Manufacturing Business

Samsung To More Than Double Investment In Texas Chip Manufacturing Business

By | 8 Apr 2024
Samsung To More Than Double Investment In Texas Chip Manufacturing Business

Samsung is reported to be weighing a decision to more than double its investment in its semiconductor business in Taylor, Texas, from A$25.86 billion it had committed two years ago to A$66.94 billion.

Furthermore, the Wall Street Journal added that Samsung is planning to build a second chip factory even as its first Texas-based facility which was expected to begin production this year, will now do so in 2025.

Additionally, Samsung is also exploring the option of a new facility for advanced packaging and R&D in Texas.

Samsung is one of only three companies in the world – the other two being Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company – that are capable of producing the world’s most advanced chips needed to power critical AI and defence products.

While Samsung is expanding its investment commitment in the US, it will also receive billions of dollars in subsidies from the US Chips Act. The Chips Act passed two years ago and earmarked A$80.63 billion in grants for projects supporting this industry.

Intel has already been granted a A$12.93 billion under the Act last month for projects in Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon and Ohio. Intel’s total investment in the US over the next five years is projected to exceed A$152.13 billion. TSMC meanwhile is also building two chip-making factories in Arizona, Texas, at an investment of around A$60.85 billion.

Samsung’s enhanced investment into its semiconductor business in Texas is expected to be formally made as soon as next week on April 15.

The timing is crucial. On Friday, Samsung Electronics posted a Q1 2024 preliminary operating profit of about A$7.4 billion. Not only did it beat analysts’ predictions of a profit of approximately A$6.41 billion for the quarter ending March 31, but it also marked its first quarterly profit after successive quarterly declines starting Q3 2022.

The sense of urgency in making the latest announcement takes on a new dimension when you consider that the American share of chip-making business decreased to about 12 per cent in 2020 from 37 per cent in 1990. That decline is looked upon as a national security liability as advanced chips are required across the board from consumer products to weapons and AI development.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
LG Moving To Appliance Subscription Model As Profits Tank
Samsung
Samsung’s Q1 Profit Soars
Kids Edition Of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Revealed
Samsung Tipped To Post Highest Profit In Six Quarters
New Samsung Galaxy S24 Version Leaked
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Suppliers Turning To Air Fright After Red Sea Attacks
Latest News
/
April 9, 2024
/
(Image: Sourced from Qantas Newsroom)
Qantas Adds 20 Million Reward Seats To Its Frequent Flyer Programme
Latest News
/
April 8, 2024
/
Woolworths Wants Costco And Amazon Included In Proposed New Retail Code Of Conduct
Latest News
/
April 8, 2024
/
Will Huawei’s HarmonyOS Next Finally Challenge iOS and Android?
Latest News
/
April 8, 2024
/
Meta Denver office (Image: Sourced from Meta's Newsroom)
Meta Seeks Dismissal Of FTC’s WhatsApp-Instagram Monopoly Lawsuit
Latest News
/
April 8, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Suppliers Turning To Air Fright After Red Sea Attacks
Latest News
/
April 9, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Australian suppliers and distributors are moving to fly in more goods than ever before with airlines witnessing a surge in...
Read More