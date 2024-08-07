Weeks after Samsung launched its new Galaxy Ring, production of the device is being ramped up to match demand.

The South Korean company initially planned to manufacture 400,000 units of the Galaxy Ring this year. It positioned the Ring as a cutting-edge device within the digital healthcare market that’s “designed for 24/7 health monitoring.”

Now, the company has decided to add 600,000 units to its initial stock, reported Korean publication TheElec, with Samsung informing its parts suppliers of the plan.

The reception for the Ring has been better than Samsung expected and it was especially well received in China, a major consumer tech market.

Sales of the device began in select markets last month, but is yet to arrive in Australia.

Weighing between 2.3-3 grams, the AI-powered Galaxy Ring can track sleep, oxygen, heart rate and skin temperature due to its three built-in sensors.

Samsung claims up to seven days of battery life, and a water resistance of 100 metres as well as a Titanium Grade 5 finish on the ring.

Users can also control their Samsung Galaxy smartphones paired to the ring. They can take pictures or even turn off alarms by pinching their thumb and ring finger.

Samsung has trumped Apple with this device as Apple does not yet have a ring of its own.

While both Samsung and Apple have watches that carry out functions related to health monitoring, including tracking users’ sleep latency, respiratory rate, heart rate, and menstrual cycle, only Samsung has a Ring for now.

If Samsung sells out its stock of Galaxy Rings, it will be close to the number of units Oura sold since it launched its ring in 2017.

Ahead of the Galaxy Ring launch earlier this year, in a pre-emptive strike, Samsung sued Oura in order to prevent being sued. The lawsuit filed states Oura has used its patent portfolio to sue other smaller companies, and that the company hinted it could do the same against Samsung.