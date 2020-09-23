Samsung is set to rock the 5G smartphone market with the launch later tonight of the Galaxy S20 FE a device that will come in two flavours 4G and a 5G model that will sell for approximetly $1,100.

According to Samsung Vice President of Mobile Gary McGregor the device which is set to tonight is a direct result of research around their premium S20 models with the new device set to become a platform model that allows consumers to step up into the Samsung premium market with a device that delivers cutting edge Samsung technology without the sticker shock of the top end models.

He claims that there are millions of consumers out there who are hungry to upgrade with many of them traditional Apple customers who are now realising because they are working from home that they need better app connectivity to services than what an Apple device delivers.

One example that is delivering results for Samsung is the Korean Company’s cosy relationship with Microsoft and the availability of apps such as Office 365.

“This relationship appeals to administrators and corporates who operate on a Windows platform and now have staff who are working from home and will work from home in the future”.

The introduction of a sub $1K device and an affordable 5G device is set to put pressure on several brands including Nokia, Oppo, Motorola and LG Electronics who are trying to establish a position in the value premium market in an effort to try and strip share away from Samsung and Apple devices.

The Galaxy S20 FE is a 5G smartphone that has already topped the Korean market charts with a 67% market share in Q2 2020.

In Australia both retailers such as JB Hi Fi and carriers are set to get a big boost from the launch of the Galaxy S20 FF according to McGregor who when he started at Samsung took the business out of the cheap bottom end market with their focus now on delivering premium technology as well as premium smartphones.

“What is new in Apple and many other devices have been in Samsung devices for some time” he said”.

The launch of the device in Australia will give Samsung a boost to improve overall share in 2020 and beyond analysts claim.

According to Korean media reports, the company is planning to produce around 10 Million units of the Galaxy S20 FE this year.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has features that are a direct steal from the earlier launched S20 series.

The company will run an unpack event to launch the device tonight where they will debut both 4G and 5G variants depending on the market.

The device will come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ S-AMOLED display and a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and 407ppi.

The device is likely to be powered by Exynos 990 SoC in markets like Asia, Korea. However, we can expect Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 in USA, and Europe and possibly Australia.

Camera-wise, there is a 12MP main lens and an 8MP Telephoto with OIS.

The other 12MP sensor is an ultra-wide lens with 123-degree FOV.

The front display will feature a 32MP selfie camera.

We can expect other features like WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 4,500mAh battery with 15W charging, One UI 2.5 to be present.