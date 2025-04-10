Home > Latest News > Samsung to Launch 115-inch MicroLED TV in 2025

Samsung to Launch 115-inch MicroLED TV in 2025

By | 10 Apr 2025

Samsung is set to launch a RGB MicroLED TV, featuring an impressive 115-inch size, later this year.

The new TV was announced by Samsung’s Visual Display Business head Yong Seok-woo (pictured) during a press event in Seoul earlier this week and is part of Samsung’s ultra-premium lineup.

The 115-inch TV is an evolution of the company’s Neo QLED TV series, using a RGB MicroLED backlight in place of the traditional white LED backlight seen in other LCDs.

The new MicroLED technology utilises red, green, and blue LED chips, which enhances color purity and contrast, promising a superior viewing experience compared to previous models.

Unlike traditional white LEDs, which mix different light wavelengths to create white light, RGB LEDs maintain higher colour purity even as they pass through filters. This is due to the precise control over the red, green, and blue wavelengths. The technology also enables more localised dimming zones, enhancing contrast ratios and image quality.

In addition, Samsung’s RGB MicroLED TVs are designed to be energy-efficient, with the company claiming a 20% reduction in power consumption compared to earlier models.

These improvements place the new TV in a highly competitive spot, especially as Chinese rival Hisense introduces its own 116-inch RGB MiniLED model.

In addition to its advancements in technology, Samsung is also set to increase its OLED TV shipments. The company announced it had shipped 1.4 million OLED units last year, with plans to boost this number in 2025. Samsung’s OLED panels are sourced from both Samsung Display and LG Display, and the company aims to ship 40 million total units in the coming year.

While RGB MicroLED TVs are expected to compete directly with other high-end LCD models from companies like Hisense and TCL, they should not be confused with true MicroLED TVs. True MicroLED technology, used in Samsung’s other offerings, involves self-emissive LED chips, eliminating the need for an LCD panel.

Seok-woo confirmed that the 115-inch model will be released commercially by June 2025, and that the company is exploring additional sizes in the future, including 75, 85, and 98-inch variants.

The TVs will range in both 4K and 8K resolutions, although the 115-inch version’s resolution remains unclear for now.



