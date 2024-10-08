Home > Latest News > Samsung To Integrate Major Product Lines In 2025

Samsung To Integrate Major Product Lines In 2025

By | 8 Oct 2024

Samsung has announced it will integrate the “software experience” of its major product lines — from mobile devices to TVs and home appliances — under the name One UI in 2025.

The company has committed to software upgrades for up to seven years.

One UI (user interface) is software unique to Samsung, which says its primary goal is to “enhance your user experience by allowing you to customise your home screen widgets, operate your Galaxy device efficiently and enhance your privacy and security settings”.

The latest version is One UI 6, however the company teased UI 7 last week at its Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in San Jose, California. 

It highlighted what it describes as a new user experience, “focused on simple, impactful and emotive design alongside more ways to seamlessly integrate Galaxy AI features into daily activities”.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 (Image: Supplied by Samsung)

 

One UI 7 beta will be available to developers before the end of this year.

Samsung revealed UI in 2018 as the tech to supercede Samsung Experience.

One UI 6 was released in October 2023, and was followed by versions 6.1 in January, and 6.1.1 in July. An update to 6.1.1 was issued in early September, which Samsung says would bring the latest Galaxy AI features to more Galaxy devices. 

“With the rollout beginning in September, the update will extend the AI features of Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 to previous models including the Galaxy S24 series, S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series,” the company says.



About Post Author
, ,
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung A16 5G
New Samsung Phone Promises Six Years Of Updates
Latest News
/
October 8, 2024
/
LG Profits Slump, As Subscriptions, Advertising & Data Capture Becomes The New Revenue Earner
Latest News
/
October 8, 2024
/
Ray-Ban Owner Takes Stake In Nikon
Latest News
/
October 8, 2024
/
New $149 Samsung Wearable Can Monitor Snoring And Stress
Latest News
/
October 8, 2024
/
Google Play Must Permit Rival Android App Stores
Latest News
/
October 8, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung A16 5G
New Samsung Phone Promises Six Years Of Updates
Latest News
/
October 8, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung has launched the Galaxy A16 5G and the company promises to offer long-term software support for the device. The...
Read More