By | 28 Mar 2025

In a move to redefine its design strategy, Samsung Electronics is reportedly in discussions with PepsiCo’s Mauro Porcini to appoint him as its Chief Design Officer (CDO).

If finalised, Porcini would become the first foreign CDO in the tech giant’s history since its founding in 1969.

Industry sources suggest that Porcini’s appointment will elevate the status of Samsung’s Design Management Center, which has traditionally been overseen by executives within the company, including current mobile business chief Roh Tae-moon.

Porcini, currently the Chief Design Officer at PepsiCo, has led transformative design initiatives at 3M and PepsiCo. The Italian-born designer was the only designer named to Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list in 2012, and he has been recognised with Italy’s national merit honor for his contributions to global design excellence.

Porcini is expected to make an appearance at Milano Design Week in April, where Samsung is rumored to unveil new design directions under his leadership.

Samsung’s move to bring in a world-class design leader is reminiscent of the ‘Fukuda Report’ era in the 1990s, which prompted former chairman Lee Kun-hee to revolutionise Samsung’s design approach. At the time, Japanese designer Tamio Fukuda highlighted Samsung’s design shortcomings, triggering the company’s ‘Design Revolution’ in 1996.

With current chairman Lee Jae-yong at the helm, Porcini’s recruitment signals a renewed focus on design management. Analysts believe the decision is intended to unify Samsung’s brand identity across its portfolio, including smartphones, wearables and home appliances.

The decision to hire Porcini comes at a crucial time for Samsung, as the company faces increased competition from Chinese manufacturers and shifting global trade policies.



