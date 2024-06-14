Qualcomm have raced ahead recently with its Snapdragon processors which have made its way into a number of devices. Recently, Snapdragon’s X Series were picked up by several PC brands including Acer, Lenovo, HP, Dell and Asus as they moved towards unveiling new AI machines.

However, Samsung might be looking beyond Qualcomm and instead to its rival MediaTek when considering the processor for its Galaxy Tab S10+.

A device with the model number SM-X828U, likely to be the Galaxy Tab S10+, appeared on Geekbench with a Dimensity 9300+ platform by MediaTek.

The Korean company has been increasing its usage of MediaTek chipsets in the past four years, as there are dozens of smartphones with Dimensity and Helio platforms.

It will be surprising move for Samsung to insert a MediaTek chip in a premium tablet.

However, as Sammobile reported, the Dimensity 9300+ is fabricated on TSMC’s 4nm (N4P) process node and is believed to be as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in CPU and GPU performance. It features eight high-performance cores: 1x Cortex-X4 3.25GHz + 3x Cortex-X4 2.85GHz + 4x Cortex-A720 2GHz. It also has the ultra-powerful Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU. This chip has a powerful NPU and a 5G modem (compatible with mmWave and sub-6GHz networks).

The device showcased by Geekbench was benchmarked with 12 GB RAM and Android 14.

We are still some time away from seeing this tab come to market – it isn’t expected to do so until next year, alongside the launch of the Galaxy S25 Series.

What is expected sooner from Samsung is its Galaxy Unpacked event which is believed to be set for July 10 in Paris, although the brand has refused to confirm or refute the speculation. That Samsung Unpacked will likely focus on the company’s foldable smartphones. This year, it’s the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 that are expected to be the star of that show.