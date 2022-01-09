HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung To Deliver $16 Billion Quarter Profit

Samsung To Deliver $16 Billion Quarter Profit

By | 9 Jan 2022

They punted on CES 2022 big time, with their stand attracting the bulk of the people who actually turned up at the Las Vegas show, now Samsung is predicting a 52% jump in profit for the past three months of 2021, despite shipping delays and processor shortages.

As other big brands such as archrival LG were pulling out of the Las Vegas tech show, Samsung went ahead showing off new TVs, their sustainability program and new Bespoke appliances and a new Galaxy S1 FE smartphone.

The big South Korean Company said at the weekend said that they expect to deliver a A$16.1-billion-dollar profit for the quarter. Analysts were expecting $17.9 billion.

Samsung’s spending on such things as employees’ bonuses and marketing for its smartphone business were seen as reasons for it missing the market forecast.

The company’s earnings were boosted by strong demand for server memory chips and higher profit margins in its chip contract manufacturing business.

“Samsung is well placed to profit from the record-breaking demand for PCs and electronics,” technology analyst Sam Reynolds told the BBC.

He also highlighted that the firm had benefited from currency fluctuations: “The Korean won continues to depreciate, making Korea’s exports more attractive on the global market.”

Currently, analysts and investors are keeping a close watch on the company’s chip manufacturing operation in Xi’an, in central China. The city has been in lockdown since 23 December due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Samsung said last week that it would “temporarily adjust operations” at its sites in Xi’an but gave no further details of how the measures could impact the production of microchips.

A new $23 billion dollar processor manufacturing plant in the US city of Taylor in Texas is expected to be operational by the second half of 2024. It is the South Korean electronics giant’s biggest-ever US investment.

Shares in Samsung Electronics were trading around 1.8% higher in Seoul on Friday.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
CES 2022: BMW Show Car That Changes Colour
CES 2022: Ecovacs Deebot X1 Robo Vac Cleans House And self
CES 2022: New MSI Mic And Keyboard With Custom Switches
CES 2022: LG Makes Laundry Cleaner
CES 2022: Asymmetrical Foldable For Samsung Flip
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung’s New In-Car Phone Charger Offers 25W Fast Charging
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
Glitch Left Google Staffers Without Their Pay
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
Facebook’s Head Of PR Leaves Company After Nightmare Year
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
India Launch World’s Largest Antitrust Investigation Into Google
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
LG And Panasonic Leap Into The Metaverse
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung’s New In-Car Phone Charger Offers 25W Fast Charging
Latest News
/
January 10, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Photos and details of Samsung’s forthcoming car charger have leaked, with the fast charging solution expected to be released alongside...
Read More