Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch its first-ever bone-conduction headphones at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in July, marking a bold move into a space long dominated by brands like Shokz.

According to leaks from tipsters Ice Universe and Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Samsung is developing a new audio product under the codename ‘Able’. These headphones will likely be targeted at fitness enthusiasts, cyclists and runners who like to remain aware of their surroundings.

Bone-conduction technology works by transmitting sound vibrations through the user’s skull rather than directly into the ear canal, offering an open-ear listening experience. This design allows users to hear ambient sounds such as traffic or conversations while still listening to music and podcasts or taking calls.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are expected to headline the Unpacked event, Samsung’s venture into bone-conduction audio could steal some of the spotlight. The company’s Galaxy Buds lineup has traditionally catered to Android users seeking premium sound and features, but this new approach signals Samsung’s intent to diversify its audio offerings.

However, there is some confusion surrounding the leak, as the sources have also referred to these as “open wireless stereo” (OWS) earbuds, a term typically associated with air-conduction technology rather than bone conduction. Whether Samsung has developed a hybrid model combining both technologies remains to be seen.

Shokz has long been the market leader in bone-conduction headphones. If Samsung delivers strong audio performance and competitive pricing, it could introduce bone-conduction technology to a broader audience and challenge Shokz’s dominance.

Samsung will face competition not only from Shokz but also from brands like Sony, Philips and Naenka, which have all ventured into the technology.

Further details such as pricing, battery life and connectivity remain unknown.