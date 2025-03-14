Home > Latest News > Samsung to Challenge Shokz with Bone-Conduction Headphones

Samsung to Challenge Shokz with Bone-Conduction Headphones

By | 14 Mar 2025

Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch its first-ever bone-conduction headphones at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in July, marking a bold move into a space long dominated by brands like Shokz.

According to leaks from tipsters Ice Universe and Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Samsung is developing a new audio product under the codename ‘Able’. These headphones will likely be targeted at fitness enthusiasts, cyclists and runners who like to remain aware of their surroundings.

Bone-conduction technology works by transmitting sound vibrations through the user’s skull rather than directly into the ear canal, offering an open-ear listening experience. This design allows users to hear ambient sounds such as traffic or conversations while still listening to music and podcasts or taking calls.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are expected to headline the Unpacked event, Samsung’s venture into bone-conduction audio could steal some of the spotlight. The company’s Galaxy Buds lineup has traditionally catered to Android users seeking premium sound and features, but this new approach signals Samsung’s intent to diversify its audio offerings.

Shokz Open Fit 2 headphones

However, there is some confusion surrounding the leak, as the sources have also referred to these as “open wireless stereo” (OWS) earbuds, a term typically associated with air-conduction technology rather than bone conduction. Whether Samsung has developed a hybrid model combining both technologies remains to be seen.

Shokz has long been the market leader in bone-conduction headphones. If Samsung delivers strong audio performance and competitive pricing, it could introduce bone-conduction technology to a broader audience and challenge Shokz’s dominance.

Samsung will face competition not only from Shokz but also from brands like Sony, Philips and Naenka, which have all ventured into the technology.

Further details such as pricing, battery life and connectivity remain unknown.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
TSMC (Image: Sourced from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd Press Centre)
TSMC-Intel Joint Venture Could Challenge Samsung’s Foundry Business
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Review: A Mid-Range Contender with AI Smarts
EXCLUSIVE:IDC Data Reveals That Motorola Is The Big Smartphone Winner With Over 100% Growth In Q4
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series
Samsung’s New Phones May Adapt Apple’s Camera Control Technology
Samsung R&D Spend Reaches Record Levels
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Uniden Unveils AI-Powered Baby Monitor
Latest News
/
March 14, 2025
/
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (Image: Supplied by Samsung)
Global Smartwatch Shipments Record First-Ever Decline
Latest News
/
March 14, 2025
/
Myer Secures Top Retail Executives Amid Major Leadership Shakeup
Latest News
/
March 14, 2025
/
Comcast Reaches A$4.77 Billion Agreement For Olympic TV Rights
Latest News
/
March 14, 2025
/
Google Rolls Out Android 16 Beta 3 With Auracast Support
Latest News
/
March 14, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Uniden Unveils AI-Powered Baby Monitor
Latest News
/
March 14, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Japanese company Uniden has launched its latest baby monitor for tech-savvy parents. The BW4501 baby monitor with a 4.3” video...
Read More