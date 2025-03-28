Samsung has announced that it will bring its Art Store to its 2025 line-up of AI-powered Neo QLED 8K & 4K and QLED 4K TVs.

The company says that the move will bring the Samsung Art Store to 90% of its forthcoming 2025 TV line-up across display sizes spanning 43-inches to 100-inches.

Samsung Art Store will therefore grant Australians who purchase a 2025 Neo QLED or QLED TV access to over 360 free artworks every year. Samsung Australia is yet to announce pricing and availability of its 2025 Neo QLED 8K and 4K, QLED 4K, and Lifestyle TV line-up.

Samsung claims that the Art Store is the world’s largest art TV subscription service, and that curated collection of complimentary artworks evolve each month.

Via the Samsung Art Store expansion, 2025 Neo QLED and QLED TV owners will also be invited to subscribe to explore more than 3,000 licensed artworks, expertly curated from over 800 artists and more than 70 prominent galleries including MoMA, The Met, and The Lourve, among others.

The company is also the official display partner for Art Basel, and the Samsung Art Store celebrates this with newly curated collection of 17 select works from Art Basel galleries to mark the Hong Kong fair.

The new Art Basel Hong Kong collection includes artworks such as Zhu Jinshi’s “This Triptych is as Gorgeous as the Autumn in a Scented Room,” Ticko Liu’s “Enduring as the Universe,” Jimok Choi’s “Shadow of the Sun,” and Bae Yoon Hwan’s “Green Bear,” among others.

These artworks will also be showcased on Samsung displays at the Art Basel Hong Kong Fair.

“Samsung Art Store is making fine art more accessible than ever, bringing the premier artworks presented by leading international galleries at Art Basel Hong Kong directly into people’s homes,” said Bongjun Ko, Vice President of Samsung Electronics’ Visual Display Business.

“We are proud to expand this experience to more Samsung TV owners worldwide, allowing them to enjoy world-class artwork in stunning picture quality with just a few clicks.”

Samsung added that upon launch, its 2025 Neo QLED and QLED line-up will offer what it says is the industry’s only Pantone-Validated Art TV experiences.

As a partner of Art Basel, Samsung will introduce exclusive artworks to the Samsung Art Store from Art Basel’s Paris and Basel collections in addition to the Hong Kong collection throughout the year.

Samsung has opened an interactive lounge, titled ArtCube, at Art Basel Hong Kong which will take place from March 28-30. The showcase will demonstrate how The Frame and Neo QLED 8K TVs display artwork in vivid detail. Under the theme “Borderless, Dive into the Art”, ArtCube visitors can engage with Samsung Art Store’s exclusive collections.

In addition to its ArtCube Lounge experience, Samsung will present a series of panel discussions with the likes of Hayley Romer, Chief Growth Officer of Art Basel, and Marc Dennis, an American artist known for his hyper-realistic paintings. Daria Greene, Head of Content and Curation at Samsung, will be leading the one-on-one dialogues.