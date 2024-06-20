Samsung is expected to beat its own projections for the number of phones and tablets it produces in the second quarter of this year.

The South Korean tech giant is projected to produce 49.9 million units during Q2 2024, a 3 per cent increase over the forecast made internally earlier in the year by its smartphone business unit Mobile Experience (MX) Business, reported TheElec.

The latest figures exclude smartphones made by the company’s contract smartphone makers in China.

Already, it beat its first quarter estimates. It manufactured 64.5 million phones and tablets, 22 per cent more than its projections.

If it does end of trumping its own second quarter projections, then for the first half of 2024 overall, Samsung will have manufactured a total of 114.4 million phones and tablets, 13 per cent more than it had anticipated.

The AI marketing around its Galaxy S24 series and expanded sales of low-end smartphones in India were believed to have contributed to that recent spike in demand for its devices.

Samsung may slow down manufacturing of its smartphones and tablets in the third quarter as demand recovery nears its peak.

Worldwide smartphone shipments are forecast to grow 4 per cent year-on-year in 2024 to 1.21 billion units, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

The recovery will continue in 2025 with 2.3 per cent growth expected, followed by low single-digit growth for the rest of the forecast period, resulting in a five-year compound annual growth rate of 2.3 per cent.

Data from the IDC also showed that in the first quarter of this year, global tablet shipments grew 0.5 per cent year-on-year reaching a total of 30.8 million units, after several consecutive quarterly declines over the last two years. Apple managed to hold on to the number 1 position with 9.9 million units shipped in Q1 2024, followed by Samsung with 6.7 million tablets shipped in Q1 2024.