Samsung To Add More Sizes To Galaxy Ring

By | 23 Sep 2024

Samsung is set to bring its Galaxy Ring to Australia next month – although it still hasn’t declared a local pricing for the gadget.

At launch, the Galaxy Ring was made available in nine sizes between 5 to 13. Now, tipster Max Jambor has said on X that Samsung will add two more sizes to the Galaxy Rings – 14 and 15 – in the coming weeks.

The AI-technology backed device offers 24/7 wellness monitoring. All data and insights are integrated into Samsung Health and do not require a subscription.

Weighing between 2.3-3 grams, the AI-powered Galaxy Ring can track sleep, oxygen, heart rate and skin temperature due to its three built-in sensors.

The Galaxy Ring offers sleep analysis and a powerful sleep AI algorithm, based on all-new sleep metrics for a more detailed analysis and understanding of sleep.

ChannelNews got a closer look at the Ring recently at IFA Berlin. New features allow you to perform smart home functions with it. For example, it is capable of knowing you are asleep, and if you have left lights on, it will automatically turn them off. To save time, it will also turn on the robot vacuum cleaner when it detects that you have fallen asleep.

As part of the checkout process when ordering a Ring on Samsung’s website, customers can choose the ‘I don’t know my size’ option. The Sizing Kit will be shipped first, and customers can wear the sample ring so that the sensors are facing up. If their finger feels comfortable even after 24 hours, they can go back to their online order and confirm their ring size to complete their order.



