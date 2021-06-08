HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Tipped To Roll Out Next-Gen Quantum Dot Displays This Year

Samsung Tipped To Roll Out Next-Gen Quantum Dot Displays This Year

By | 8 Jun 2021
,

Samsung is set to produce next-generation quantum dot displays by year’s end, according to industry insiders.

As reported by the Yonhap news agency via the Korea Herald, Samsung’s Display division is planning to send pilot products from its new quantum dot TV and monitor displays to clients this month, with the displays to launch commercially in the second half of the year.

The new panels, which will use self-emissive quantum dot technology – meaning no backlights will be needed, as they are in current QLED displays – will be produced on the company’s new Q1 production line; Yonhap expects Q1 to produce 30,000 sheets of generation 8.5 mother glass exery month, to be used in TV panels from 55 to 82 inches.

While Samsung champions QLED technology, as opposed to the OLED panels favoured (and produced) by rival LG, numerous tech publications tipped in April that the company would buy “millions” of OLED panels from LG in what could signal new OLED-QLED hybrid technology.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Price Of Samsung Drives Set To Rise
Samsung Creates Stretchable Displays That Stick To Skin
Samsung Set To Reveal 5G Network Offering, After Huawei Banished
Samsung Launches Cheap Notebooks
Samsung To Have First Ever Phone With Ray Tracing
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

WatchOS 8 Coming To Apple Watch This Spring
Apple Latest News
/
June 8, 2021
/
Indi Brings Two New Loewe Smart Radios To Oz
Latest News Loewe
/
June 8, 2021
/
Superloop Snaps Up Exetel For $110 Million
Acquirement Latest News Telecomms
/
June 8, 2021
/
Apple Puts Spotlight On Privacy In Next Gen Operating Systems
Apple Latest News
/
June 8, 2021
/
MacOS Monterey Delivers New Features
Apple Latest News
/
June 8, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

WatchOS 8 Coming To Apple Watch This Spring
Apple Latest News
/
June 8, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
The next generation Apple Watch operating system, watchOS 8, will roll out this spring with a host of new features....
Read More