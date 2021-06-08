Samsung is set to produce next-generation quantum dot displays by year’s end, according to industry insiders.

As reported by the Yonhap news agency via the Korea Herald, Samsung’s Display division is planning to send pilot products from its new quantum dot TV and monitor displays to clients this month, with the displays to launch commercially in the second half of the year.

The new panels, which will use self-emissive quantum dot technology – meaning no backlights will be needed, as they are in current QLED displays – will be produced on the company’s new Q1 production line; Yonhap expects Q1 to produce 30,000 sheets of generation 8.5 mother glass exery month, to be used in TV panels from 55 to 82 inches.

While Samsung champions QLED technology, as opposed to the OLED panels favoured (and produced) by rival LG, numerous tech publications tipped in April that the company would buy “millions” of OLED panels from LG in what could signal new OLED-QLED hybrid technology.