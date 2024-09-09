Samsung is set to announce the launch of their new Ring in Australia this week, at this stage we don’t have pricing.

Front and centre of their IFA 2024 presentations in Berlin, the Samsung Ring appears to have matured since it was originally launched. With new features that allows you to perform smart home functions.

For example, if you want to track your health and above all your sleep patterns, you can now activate night mode when the user falls asleep.

But that’s’ not all as it is capable of knowing you are asleep and if you have left lights on it will automatically turn them off.

To save time it will also turn on the robot vacuum cleaner when it detects that you have fallen asleep.

All this from a device wrapped around your finger. It also comes packed with a lot of Samsung’s AI

Features.

Samsung who has hinted at the OZ launch also claim that they have plans to add new features and improve the device over time after the device has been launched.

Sitting in the Samsung ‘Wearable’ category the device is ideally paired with the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra which I am currently reviewing.

Some reviewers claim that the Samsung Smart Ring feel like fitness bands have morphed from your wrist onto your finger. Compared with a smartwatch, they’re pretty simple: they track sleep, heart rate and activity. But they try to help you interpret all this data in an easy-to-understand way.

Samsung’s ring does this through an energy score, sleep score and wellness tips which appear inside your Android or Galaxy smartphone.