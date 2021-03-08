HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Tipped To Launch Galaxy Watch 4 Soon

By | 8 Mar 2021
Samsung is rumoured to launching its next-generation Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 wearables in the next few months.

According to tipster Ice Universe, the South Korean tech giant is set to announce the new smartwatches in Q2 2021 – which could be April, May or June this year.

The leak suggests an earlier-than-usual release for the Galaxy Watch series, as the Galaxy Watch 3 was launched in August 2020.

Samsung is believed to be bypassing the Galaxy Active Watch 3, two years after releasing the Active 2 model.

Samsung Active Watch 2

The company also jumped from the original Galaxy Watch to the Galaxy Watch 3 model, so the names of the next-generation watches are still up in the air.

There is speculation that Samsung will use Wear OS from Google instead of Tizen for this new model, too.

Prices and other specs are still unconfirmed, however it is likely Samsung will mirror its pricing for the Galaxy Watch 3, which started at $649 for the 41mm model.

If unveiled in the next few months, the new Galaxy watch series will likely land before Apple releases its Apple Watch Series 7.

Watch this space.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
