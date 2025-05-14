Hot on the heels of the Galaxy S25 Edge’s official unveiling, Samsung is reportedly planning to change up its flagship smartphone lineup next year by replacing the underperforming Galaxy S Plus variant with a new, ultra-thin ‘Edge’ model.

According to Korean tech publication TheElec, Samsung has begun early development on the Galaxy S26 series, codenamed ‘NPA’.

The current plan is to launch the Galaxy S26, S26 Ultra, and a new S26 Edge – leaving out the Plus model for the first time in years.

The move comes as the Galaxy S Plus line continues to lag behind in sales. This year, Samsung is targeting just 6.7 million units for the Galaxy S25+, compared to 13.6 million for the standard S25 and 17.4 million for the Ultra.

The Galaxy S25 Edge, officially unveiled yesterday, features a super-slim design and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, making it the slimmest Galaxy device yet. Its performance in the market will reportedly determine whether Samsung permanently axes the Plus model for future releases.

However, there’s still a possibility that Samsung may offer both Edge and Plus models, with sources claiming the company is developing four OLED panels for the Galaxy S26 lineup.

Samsung’s potential shift mirrors a similar move from Apple, which is rumoured to be replacing its own iPhone Plus model with a thinner iPhone 17 ‘Air’.

Both companies appear to be reacting to shifting consumer preferences in the smartphone market where buyers increasingly favour either the entry-level or top-tier models. Samsung’s Ultra models now account for over 40% of Galaxy S sales, while Apple’s iPhone Pro range dominates its premium lineup.

Whether the Galaxy S26 Edge becomes a permanent fixture will depend on how the newly launched S25 Edge performs in the coming months. But for now it looks like Samsung is ready to rethink the middle child of its Galaxy S family.