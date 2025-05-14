Home > Latest News > Samsung Tipped to Ditch Galaxy S26+ in Favour of New ‘Edge’ Model in 2026

Samsung Tipped to Ditch Galaxy S26+ in Favour of New ‘Edge’ Model in 2026

By | 14 May 2025

Hot on the heels of the Galaxy S25 Edge’s official unveiling, Samsung is reportedly planning to change up its flagship smartphone lineup next year by replacing the underperforming Galaxy S Plus variant with a new, ultra-thin ‘Edge’ model.

According to Korean tech publication TheElec, Samsung has begun early development on the Galaxy S26 series, codenamed ‘NPA’.

The current plan is to launch the Galaxy S26, S26 Ultra, and a new S26 Edge – leaving out the Plus model for the first time in years.

The move comes as the Galaxy S Plus line continues to lag behind in sales. This year, Samsung is targeting just 6.7 million units for the Galaxy S25+, compared to 13.6 million for the standard S25 and 17.4 million for the Ultra.

Galaxy S25 Edge

The Galaxy S25 Edge, officially unveiled yesterday, features a super-slim design and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, making it the slimmest Galaxy device yet. Its performance in the market will reportedly determine whether Samsung permanently axes the Plus model for future releases.

However, there’s still a possibility that Samsung may offer both Edge and Plus models, with sources claiming the company is developing four OLED panels for the Galaxy S26 lineup.

Samsung’s potential shift mirrors a similar move from Apple, which is rumoured to be replacing its own iPhone Plus model with a thinner iPhone 17 ‘Air’.

Both companies appear to be reacting to shifting consumer preferences in the smartphone market where buyers increasingly favour either the entry-level or top-tier models. Samsung’s Ultra models now account for over 40% of Galaxy S sales, while Apple’s iPhone Pro range dominates its premium lineup.

Whether the Galaxy S26 Edge becomes a permanent fixture will depend on how the newly launched S25 Edge performs in the coming months. But for now it looks like Samsung is ready to rethink the middle child of its Galaxy S family.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Samsung Bets on ‘Thinovation’ with Ultra-Slim Galaxy S25 Edge
Samsung Launches World’s First 500Hz OLED Gaming Monitor
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Launch May 13 with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 and 200MP Camera
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Launch Next Week with 200MP Camera and Ultra-Thin Design
BREAKING NEWS:Samsung Owned Harman Aquires Masimo Consumer In $538M deal
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Eversolo Unveils Affordable, Feature-Packed Streaming Amplifier
Latest News
/
May 14, 2025
/
Panasonic Brings Major Firmware Upgrades and New Tools to LUMIX S Series
Latest News
/
May 14, 2025
/
BREAKING NEWS: Acer Restructures In OZ
Latest News
/
May 14, 2025
/
OPINION: e-Bikes & Scooters Set To Take Off In NSW As Government & Police Fail To Book Offenders Who Can Kill Pedestrians
Latest News
/
May 14, 2025
/
Spotify’s AI ‘DJ’ Now Takes Voice Requests
Latest News
/
May 14, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Eversolo Unveils Affordable, Feature-Packed Streaming Amplifier
Latest News
/
May 14, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Rising Chinese hi-fi brand Eversolo has officially stepped into the streaming amplifier space with the launch of the Eversolo Play....
Read More