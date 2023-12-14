HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Tipped To Adopt New Design In 2026

Samsung Tipped To Adopt New Design In 2026

14 Dec 2023

A report has surfaced claiming there are a few major developments coming from Samsung in the coming years.

First, the company is tipped to keep the minimalist design language until the Galaxy S25 series in 2025. Then, it’s expected to switch to a new design language altogether. The report also suggests the Galaxy A series may be shrunk down.

The report does have some dicey rumours, including Samsung considering making an iPhone Pro competitor and putting it in the FE lineup.

This could be seen as a smaller Galaxy S Ultra type of device, or a more capable Galaxy FE device. The rumour also states it’s in the early stages of development.

Another alleged incoming product is a Galaxy Fold Lite model, which may shrink the cover display or remove it entirely.

It will reportedly arrive after the Galaxy Z Fold6, with the report claiming a Fold Lite would mean no Z Flip model.



