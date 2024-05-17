HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 17 May 2024

Samsung Display and TCL have revealed where their display technology is going to next, with a new generation of organic light-emitting diodes and Quantum dot panel technology revealed that is set to be key drivers in future generation display panels which will come in a variety of forms.

Samsung introduced the industry’s first quantum dot light-emitting diode display, the next-generation self-luminous technology, at SID Display Week 2024 in the USA, while TCL introduced Tandem OLED a technology that is cheaper than LG’s OLED technology which is set to come under pressure as brands like Samsung and TCL deliver new cutting edge displays that are significantly cheaper to manufacture.

Apples recently announced the use of Tandem OLED in their new iPad Pro.

The new TCL slidable Tandem OLED display can fit into a laptop and can deliver a brightness of more than 2,500 nits.

The TCL display was based on slidable panel, extending from a 12.6-inch shell to a full 14 inches.

The Company who is building TV market share in Australia showed their new technology working inside a notebook which they claim can be reduced in size by 35% without compromising screen size almost like a giant Samsung foldable mobile.

TCL claims it can reach 2,500 nits of peak brightness, but it also packs a resolution of 3,840 x 2,400 and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. Even better the new technology can reduce power consumption by 30% compared to normal OLED display panels and have a life 3.5 times longer.

The event, hosted by the Society for Information Display saw Samsung introduced the industry’s first quantum dot light-emitting diode display, the next-generation in self-luminous technology.

The new technology implements RGB pixels with only ultra-fine semiconductor particles called quantum dots.

While current QD-OLEDs emit light through a QD emitting layer as blue OLED light passes through, the QD-LED panel directly emits light from the QD RBG pixels, without OLED, Samsung explained.

The new technology is tipped to replace the LG Display OLED panels Samsung is currently using, it will also allow the South Korean Company to reduce the cost of a TV without compromising on quality.

Samsung showcased glasses-free three-dimensional technology, which automatically switches between 2D and 3D depending on the user’s gaze. A

According to Samsung, the eye-tracking Light Field Display allows users to perceive depth by presenting different images to the left and right eyes.

The 16-inch notebook used to demonstrate showed how LFD automatically activates the 3D function when the user enters within a viewing distance of 40 to 70 centimetres.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years.
