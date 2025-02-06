As the market for Smartphones sales start climbing again, all eyes are on the pre order numbers for the recently release Samsung Galaxy S25, after Samsung management claimed recently that they were looking for double digit growth in 2025.

Worldwide smartphone sales grew in 2024 following two consecutive years of decline. now the market is watching to see if consumers are going to invest in new AI capable devices here in Australia despite the hefty $2,500 price tag on the top end Samsung S25 Ultra.

According to carriers and retailers pre orders for the new Galaxy S25 range are “okay” but some said, “not great”.

According to research group Counterpoint, Canalys, and IDC. The bulk of the global growth in 2024 came from Chinese manufacturers including Xiaomi and Vivo.

Shortly IDC Australia will reveal their local smartphone sales numbers, with Motorola tipped to have grown over 100% while Chinese brand Oppo has started to make a comeback with double digit growth. Samsung is believed to have only grown by single digits.

Globally Samsung only grew sales 1% in 2024 according to several research groups.

In the past Samsung Australia management have refused to reveal pre order data despite several other Samsung subsidiaries openly spruiking their numbers.

We have asked Samsung management for their local numbers, after Samsung South Korea claimed recently that pre-orders in South Korea have surpassed that of the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung claims 1.31 million Galaxy S25 phones have been pre-ordered between January 24 and February 3, while the previous S-series model managed 1.21 million pre-orders during the same period.

Management claim that their latest Galaxy S25 Ultra is the most preordered model in the range, with 52% of buyers opting for the most expensive S25 phone.

According to Jacob Chen, president of Samsung Taiwan’s Mobile Communications Division, the Galaxy S25 is expected to achieve a 20% increase in overall sales and an over 25% increase in revenue compared to the Galaxy S24.

In the USA, the Verge has already reviewed the new S25 Ultra device giving it an 8/10 after in-depth review. They described the device as not being the device they would automatically run to purchase.

“The Galaxy S25 Plus is the sweet spot in the range, in our opinion, and costs $300 less. It’s worth seriously considering before deciding on which model to buy”.

Chen claims that 2024 marked the inaugural year of Galaxy AI.

Despite challenges including inflation and high smartphone penetration rates leading to stagnant sales across several IT product categories Samsung’s mobile business—including smartphones, tablets, and wearables—has continued to show positive growth in several markets.

Samsung’s tablet sales grew by over 15% in 2024 in Taiwan alone, aided by Galaxy AI.

During a recent interview with ChannelNews Eric Chou the head of Samsung’s mobile division claimed that sales had grown but refused to put a number on the level of growth achieved in Australia.

In 2025, Samsung plans to continue enhancing GenAI functions through human-like AI agents, an integrated AI platform, and personalized AI features, which will serve as key drivers for surpassing the sales figures of the Galaxy S24.

With the launch of the S25, Samsung plans to extend Galaxy AI to its A-series smartphones, potentially raising the overall penetration rate of AI smartphones to around 25% in 2025. Samsung projects that its own AI smartphone sales could account for up to 30% market share.