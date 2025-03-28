When it comes to the premium TV market Samsung still dominates with the South Korean Company teasing the market recently with their new range of OLED TVs, what’s up next is a NEO QLED and MiniLED range as well as a “pro” upgrade for their popular Frame TV.

Also slated to be released is a new 2025 soundbar range despite their recent problems with previous models.

Among this year’s soundbar offering is a flagship HW-Q990F and little brother soundbar the HW-QS700F, both will feature a brand new technology called Eclipsa Audio.

What’s noticeable is that Samsung appears to be reshaping their 8K LCD offering while expanding its OLED range to include 83-inch models across all three series with the Company looking to shore up their position at the top end of the premium market with features not found in other TV’s from the likes of LG, Hisense or TCL.

This year new Samsung Neo QLED models will have built in “glare-free” display technology for improved viewing in bright rooms, this is ideal in Australia where we are used to bright sunlight.

Samsung is also introducing a whole new line of 8K-resolution TVs, with two distinct models, the QN990F flagship and the QN900F however we have not been briefed on their availability in Australia.

These 8K Neo QLED TVs are capable of significant picture quality, regardless of source resolution due to the improvement of the scaling engine that is using the NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor to deliver what appears to be seriously sharp images if the models I was shown at CES 2025 are anything to go by.

The new flagship QN990F series leverages Samsung’s 8K AI Upscaling Pro engine to “transform SD, HD or even 4K content into the sharpest and smoothest picture of any Samsung TV. “

Samsung says its 2025 Neo QLED 8K lineup delivers an “exceptional glare-free picture with Quantum Matrix Mini LEDs, immersive sound and breakthrough experiences, all powered by Samsung Vision AI.”

Recently Samsung revealed Australian prices for its large size OLED TVs including the flagship 4K S95F, S90F and S85F.

So far, only prices for the 77-inch and new 83-inch size have been revealed with these models now in stores.

One of the new flagship TV’s is the S95F OLED which now comes in 83-inches with its glare-free display and a maximum refresh rate of 165hz and a brightness level of 4,000 nits.

In addition, all Neo QLED TVs in 2025 will get access to the Samsung Art Store which for owners of the Companies Frame TV is a big plus, though you will have to fork out a subscription to get access to the best art.

Also coming is Samsung Vision AI with smarter, adaptive features as well as enhanced picture processing.

This was a key push at CES 2025 with the new Samsung technology set to differentiate Samsung from other players in the market.

According to the company, “Samsung Vision AI pairs AI-enhanced picture and sound for maximized performance with personalised experiences designed to help you engage more deeply with your content and enjoy a viewing experience catered just to you.”

How this works is simple.

If you want to learn more about the actors on screen or you want access to more content that suites your viewing preference you will simply access a new “Click to Search” feature.

Another big plus that is not found in competitors’ models is real-time language translations of what you’re watching with subtitles in your preferred language using a new “Live Translate” feature.

Samsung is also bringing back “gesture control” this is not a new feature for Samsung after the Company attempted back in 2011 to introduce the technology.

The big difference this time round is that Samsung has access to more powerful processors, the bad news for Apple fans is that you have to own a Samsung watch to access the new ‘Universal Gestures’ feature.

The QN990F is available in screen sizes from 65 inches up to 98 inches, and features the company’s new Wireless One Connect Box which allows your video sources to be stored out of site in a TV cabinet it will operate easily over a distance of close to 10 metres with no loss of resolution or quality.

For gamers and sports lovers, the QN990F feature Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator 240Hz and AI Motion Enhancer Pro for enhanced motion clarity. Dedicated upward-firing speakers power Dolby Atmos immersive sound, while Object Tracking Sound Pro provides audio that follows the on-screen action for enhanced audio realism.

Soundbars

For those who want more than the speakers built into the TV Samsung who also owns Harman and JBL has upped the quality of their soundbar offering for 2025 with the introduction of Eclipsa Audio decoding.

This is a new immersive surround sound format developed by several Companies via an organisation called the “Alliance for Open Media (AOM),” which includes Google, and THX.

Like Dolby Atmos and DTS X, Eclipsa Audio is designed to deliver a more immersive and almost dome affect around those listening to the audio via the new soundbars.

unlike Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, Eclipsa Audio is being offered as an open standard, and this could lower the cost of soundbars with Eclipsa Audio technology due to the elimination of licence fees.

Samsung’s 2025 TVs and soundbars will be among the first products to include Eclipsa Audio support.

Another big benefit is that Google is also supporting the new format which will be available on YouTube content shortly.

The new Samsung HW-Q900F will also feature a newly engineered wireless subwoofer with dual active drivers.

The cube designed offering is half the size of the one that came with the Q990D soundbar.

