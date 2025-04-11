Home > Latest News > Samsung Takes On Top End Dyson & It Appears To Be A Cracker Cordless Vac

Samsung Takes On Top End Dyson & It Appears To Be A Cracker Cordless Vac

By | 11 Apr 2025

Samsung appears to be adopting a drip feed approach to new product announcements in 2025 with the Company overnight revealing a new cordless vacuum cleaner that is reported to be significantly better that a similar top end Dyson offering.

Matching the same suction power as Dyson’s flagship Gen5Detect, the Bespoke AI Jet Lite outputs 280W of power and is lightweight.

This is attributed to the development of a new HexaJet Motor, which is the same motor that Samsung builds into their top-of-the-range Bespoke AI Jet Ultra.

The motor rotates at 140,000rpm, which is 5,000rpm more than Dyson’s flagship which is expensive at $1,599 on the official Dyson web site.

As for weight the Samsung the Bespoke AI Jet Lite weighs in at  1.45kg, which is 23% lighter than the Samsung VS9700, the attach brush cordless stick weighs under 3kg.

Another big advantage is the integration of Samsung’s own AI which activates AI Cleaning Mode 2.0 allowing it to automatically identify  short-pile carpets to corners by sensing the brush load and vacuuming air pressure.

It can also be onboarded to the Samsung Smart Things automation system.

Bespoke AI Jet Lite is also capable of automatically adjusting its settings, such as suction power, reducing battery use by 14% while also increasing manoeuvrability by 8% compared to using the non-AI-powered Mid mode.

Like the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra, the Bespoke AI Jet Lite also includes a HEPA Filtration System to capture the finer dust particles, while the All-in-one Clean Station offers a hygienic way to empty the dustbin and automatically charge the vacuum cleaner.

The bad news is that we don’t have pricing for this new vac, but it is tipped to be cheaper than a top end Dyson.



