Samsung Takes A Mighty Swipe At Apple’s ‘Failed’ iPad Pro Ad

By | 20 May 2024
Samsung Crush ad

It isn’t often that you will get a even a semblance of a proper acknowledgement from Apple that it’s messed up. So it came as nothing less than a big surprise when recently Tor Myhren, Apple’s VP of marketing communications, issued a statement apologising for its new “Crush” ad for its new iPad Pro released earlier this month.

That ad depicted an various cultural and creative objects including a guitar, TV, piano, record player, trumpet, cameras, books and a typewriter, along with paint cans and tubes, and an arcade game machine too being fully demolished in an industrial press. The ad ends with the press machine opening to reveal a new iPad Pro with a voiceover that says, “The most powerful iPad ever is also the thinnest.”

It led to an almost instant backlash from the creative arts community. Actor Hugh Grant posted on X in response to the ad, “The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley.”

The pushback against the ad forced Apple to apologise for it and acknowledge that it had “missed the mark” with the new video. “Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world,” said Myhren in a statement. “Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”

Apple’s arch rival Samsung though, expectedly, wouldn’t let the moment fade into oblivion. On May 16, it released ad trolling Apple. In it, a woman enters a scene that appears to replicate the aftermath of the Apple ad. She picks up a broken guitar and while seated on the industrial press starts playing it while reading music off a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablet. “Creativity cannot be crushed,” notes the ad’s tagline, and follows that with its Galaxy Tab S9 Series branding.

The new Samsung ad is directed by Zen Pace, and the spot is from advertising agency BBH USA. Samsung US’s X account featured the video which has already got more than 5.4 million views plainly captioned: “We would never crush creativity. #UnCrush”

Samsung 1 – 0 Apple?



