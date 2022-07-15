Taking on the party audio market head on, Samsung Electronics Audio Australia has announced the launch of the Sound Tower series.

Made up of the Sound Tower MX-ST90B, the MXST50B and the MX-ST40B, the new range of multi-purpose party speakers takes on JBL and Sony, who have both established themselves as big players in the party speaker market.

Boasting crisp, loud audio and RGB party lighting, the Sound Tower brings the party to you. Devices in the new range act as an entertainment hub that’s perfect for all occasions, from casual garden gatherings to house parties and even karaoke nights.

The flagship of the new series is the ST90B, which features 1,700W of power delivered to four woofers for massive bass response, as well as two tweeters. It also features two microphone jacks, two USB ports and built in wheels, making it the perfect for karaoke and party functions.

The ST50B and ST40B are smaller, but are much more portable with large capacity built-in batteries with life of 18 and 12 hours respectively, whilst still being absolute powerhouses.

To protect them from the spills and knocks party’s bring, the entire range boasts an IPX5 protective rating.

“Over the last few years, we’ve spent more time in our homes than ever before and for many, they’ve become our sanctuaries. People are enjoying the ability to socialise in the comfort of their own home but are also looking for ways to take their hosting and entertainment experience up a notch or two,” says Samsung Australia Vice President of Consumer Electronics, Jeremy Senior.

“The launch of our Sound Tower range and entry into the Party Audio category expands our already impressive range of audio products.”

“We’re confident that Sound Tower is going to be a hit with our customers who love creating the right ambience and audio experience when entertaining friends and family.”

The Samsung Sound Tower Range is available from Harvey Norman starting July, with the ST50B and ST40B priced at $699 and $559 RRP respectively, whilst the ST90B will be available in August at $1,499 RRP.