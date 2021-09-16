Samsung has begun mass production on 90Hz OLED panels for laptops, which will go into Asus’s new 14-inch Zenbook and Vivobook Pro notebooks.

Samsung Display confirmed that it is ramping up production of the panels, which can show 90 still images per second, making for a smoother viewing experience than other displays, and which – according to Samsung – cut down on motion blur even when compared to faster 120Hz LCD screens.

“The 90Hz OLED panel offers more options for consumers who are looking to enjoy high-performance content on their laptops.

“With our innovative OLEDs, we’re further pioneering and leading the market in display technologies that offer superior image quality,” the manufacturer said.

Samsung Display now supplies OLED panels not only for Samsung’s own notebooks, but Asus, Lenovo, Dell, and HP. Asus’s PC BU product marketing center vice general manager Y. C. Chen says the new panels will meet growing notebook demand for working from home and remote learning.

“OLED displays can meet consumers’ various needs as they’re using laptops for school, virtual meetings, video streaming, gaming, and more,” said Chen.

Samsung has also shipped 16-inch 4K OLED panels for the Asus Zenbook and Vivobook Pro.