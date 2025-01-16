Home > Latest News > Samsung Smartwatches Could Get Big Battery Life Boost

Samsung Smartwatches Could Get Big Battery Life Boost

By | 16 Jan 2025
Samsung Galaxy Watch7 (Image: Supplied by Samsung)

Breakthrough smartwatch battery technology is believed to debut on Samsung devices as soon as 2026.

The new oxide-based batteries have a density of 200 watt-hours per litre and are much closer to larger lithium-ion batteries, according to the Korea Herald.

The aim will be to replace lithium batteries, as the solid-state oxide batteries are safer, more efficient, and more flexible than existing technology.

Samsung Galaxy Watch7 (Image: Supplied by Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Watch7 (Image: Supplied by Samsung)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics’ CEO Chang Duk-hyun said the company had “conducted extensive internal testing and is in discussions with clients.”

If the new batteries were to make it to production on schedule, the 2026 Samsung Galaxy Watch could see a big leap in battery life.

TDK has developed a new material for solid-state batteries (Image: Sourced from TDK website)

TDK has developed a new material for solid-state batteries (Image: Sourced from TDK website)

Last year, as ChannelNews reported here, Japanese electronics parts maker TDK Corporation claimed that it managed to develop a material for solid-state batteries with 100 times higher energy density compared to its conventional solid-state batteries.

A higher energy density means more energy storage within less space inside a device. Theoretically, it could offer significantly longer battery life for the device which it powers.

TDK says that it successfully developed the material for CeraCharge, a next-generation solid-state battery that would reportedly offer an energy density of 1,000 Wh/L.

That success it says was possible due to the use of oxide-based solid electrolyte and lithium alloy anodes.

It noted that the new battery could find a place in various wearable devices such as wireless earphones, hearing aids and even smartwatches, with the goal of replacing existing coin cell batteries.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Bot Fit: Samsung Trademarks Name For Wearable Robot
Inside a TSMC chipmaking facility (Image: Sourced from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd Press Centre)
More Restrictions On Sale Of Samsung And TSMC Chips
May Release Tipped For Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim
Chipmakers Slash Investment Plans By A$15.36 Billion
Samsung Wants To Buy Your Old Phone Without You Buying A New One
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Makeover For Oz Beko Truck Focuses On Reliability
Latest News
/
January 16, 2025
/
Microsoft Copilot
Microsoft Offers Free Copilot Feature With Aim Of Driving Paid Subscriptions
Latest News
/
January 16, 2025
/
Xbox Can Now Be Self Repaired, IFixIt Tools Available
Latest News
/
January 16, 2025
/
Premier & Myer Shares Climb After Expert Backs Deal
Latest News
/
January 16, 2025
/
Associated Press To Feed News Into Google’s Gemini App
Latest News
/
January 16, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Makeover For Oz Beko Truck Focuses On Reliability
Latest News
/
January 16, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
A newly skinned Beko truck is making its way around the Far North Coast of NSW, and parts of southeastern...
Read More