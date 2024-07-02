Recent reports suggest that Samsung smartwatches could soon gain new powerful health features.

According to Android Authority, the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, set to be announced during its annual Unpacked event on July 10, could feature continuous glucose monitoring, family health tracking, and an AGEs (advanced glycation end products) index.

An AGE index provides an overview of metabolic health, as well as the biological aging process.

Now, the Galaxy Watch will be able to measure the production of AGEs compounds in the user’s body, when protein and far molecules are oxidised.

Diagnoptics will be powering the feature, and claim, “AGEs play a pivotal role in the development of chronic age-related diseases such as diabetes, renal failure, and cardiovascular disease.”

This feature is able to help predict risks of diabetes, heart attack, and stroke, as well as provide a sense of wellness.

Measuring AGEs is also non-invasive. Diagnoptics claims they have a “characteristic fluorescence.”

Samsung has been able to incorporate this into a smartwatch, however, it’s unclear if older devices will gain the feature.

The Galaxy Watch 7 could also gain blood glucose monitoring. A UI screen showing the feature was revealed, with no data populated into it.

Bloomberg claimed this feature was coming, however, the timeline suggested it could be as long as five years before non-invasive blood glucose monitoring would arrive on the market.

The only current way to measure this is via a blood glucose meter, which requires breaking the skin with a needle and putting a blood drop on a test strip.

The final possible feature is family health data sharing between Galaxy Watches. Health tracking data will be able to be monitored for children and family members.

The screen is expected to show a breakdown of key statistics.

It will be allowed for the parent Samsung account via an approval process, however, the other family member will have it on their own watch and will need to wear it regularly to keep the statistics populated.

Family members can stop sharing or change what they share at any time. They can also preview the data they want to share before sharing it.

In order to access the health of a child, a guardian’s consent will be required. Shared data will also be automatically deleted after an extended period of inactivity.

It’s likely this feature could come to older smartwatches as there’s no news regarding specific hardware requirements.