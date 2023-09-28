Attempting to compete against Amazon Alexa, Google, and Apple HomeKit, Samsung’s SmartThings has partnered with Philips Hue, which is adopting Matter via a software update to the Philips Hue Bridge. SmartThings began supporting Matter in October 2022.

During a media event in New York City, Samsung, SmartThings, and Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) executives and representative demonstrated scenarios that highlighted SmartThings and Philips Hue integration through multiple devices including TVs, appliances, home office, and gaming.

Head of Demand Generation at Philips Hue, Tracy Coon said “Our collaboration with Samsung SmartThings is a natural alliance, one that brings together two innovators striving to simplify your life by seamlessly integrating our technologies. Through the SmartThings integration, not only can you control your Philips Hue lights, but you can also connect them to an ecosystem of smart devices that work in harmony to create a more intuitive, convenient, and energy-efficient home. It’s not just about smart lighting; it’s about a smarter way of living.”

Towards the end of August, Signify expanded from lighting with the new line of Philips Hue Secure smart products, which includes 1080p Secure indoor and outdoor cameras, Secure door and window sensors, and a new Security Center within the Philips Hue app. All products can be integrated with Philips Hue lighting.

At the beginning of this month, the company also launched a generation of programmable indoor/outdoor Philips Hue Festavia string lights in three varieties, 100 LEDs (8m cord), 250 LEDs (20m cord), and 500 LEDs (40m cord).

Primary lighting controls can be handled through the SmartThings app, as well as the SmartThings Station Hub. Specific lighting features including ambient lighting are still controlled through the Philips Hues app. Philips Hue devices also need to be integrated into a home WiFi network through Hue Bridge.

Holiday promotional plans are still being created.