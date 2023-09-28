HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung SmartThings Partners With Philips Hue

Samsung SmartThings Partners With Philips Hue

By | 28 Sep 2023

Attempting to compete against Amazon Alexa, Google, and Apple HomeKit, Samsung’s SmartThings has partnered with Philips Hue, which is adopting Matter via a software update to the Philips Hue Bridge. SmartThings began supporting Matter in October 2022.

During a media event in New York City, Samsung, SmartThings, and Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) executives and representative demonstrated scenarios that highlighted SmartThings and Philips Hue integration through multiple devices including TVs, appliances, home office, and gaming.

Head of Demand Generation at Philips Hue, Tracy Coon said “Our collaboration with Samsung SmartThings is a natural alliance, one that brings together two innovators striving to simplify your life by seamlessly integrating our technologies. Through the SmartThings integration, not only can you control your Philips Hue lights, but you can also connect them to an ecosystem of smart devices that work in harmony to create a more intuitive, convenient, and energy-efficient home. It’s not just about smart lighting; it’s about a smarter way of living.”

Towards the end of August, Signify expanded from lighting with the new line of Philips Hue Secure smart products, which includes 1080p Secure indoor and outdoor cameras, Secure door and window sensors, and a new Security Center within the Philips Hue app. All products can be integrated with Philips Hue lighting.

At the beginning of this month, the company also launched a generation of programmable indoor/outdoor Philips Hue Festavia string lights in three varieties, 100 LEDs (8m cord), 250 LEDs (20m cord), and 500 LEDs (40m cord).

Primary lighting controls can be handled through the SmartThings app, as well as the SmartThings Station Hub. Specific lighting features including ambient lighting are still controlled through the Philips Hues app. Philips Hue devices also need to be integrated into a home WiFi network through Hue Bridge.

Holiday promotional plans are still being created.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE: Massive Shakeup At Samsung AS VP Of Mobile Quits
Meta, Apple & Sony Facing VR Battle As Sales Slump Over 40%
More Specs Leaked For Samsung Tab S9 FE/FE+
Older Samsung S22 Models To Get Latest Android Update
TikTok Targets Smart TVs
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE: Massive Shakeup At Samsung AS VP Of Mobile Quits
Latest News
/
September 28, 2023
/
New Pixel 8 Pro Images Reveal Matte Finish
Latest News
/
September 28, 2023
/
Meta, Apple & Sony Facing VR Battle As Sales Slump Over 40%
Latest News
/
September 28, 2023
/
Meta Competes With Apple & Rolls Out Meta Quest 3
Latest News
/
September 28, 2023
/
Epic Contests Apple App-Store Ruling
Latest News
/
September 28, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE: Massive Shakeup At Samsung AS VP Of Mobile Quits
Latest News
/
September 28, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
A massive shakeup at Samsung has seen the former Vice President of mobile, Gary McGregor a 10 year veteran quit...
Read More