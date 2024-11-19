A new report has indicated that Samsung’s new XR glasses are being developed in collaboration with Google and will likely arrive in the third quarter of 2025. The new glasses are expected to share some specs with the Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

Research from Wellsen XR reveals a few new details regarding Samsung’s upcoming XR glasses. Samsung is reported to be planning an initial production run of 500,000 units of these smart glasses.

The glasses will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm’s AR1 chipset, the same chip that’s used in Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

The report claims that Samsung’s glasses will have a 12MP Sony IMX681 camera and a 155 mAh battery, almost the same as Ray-Ban’s glasses.

In terms of weight, the glasses would weigh 50g, slightly more than Ray-Ban Meta.

Although there is no confirmation regarding a display, given the rumoured specs of the weight and battery size, Samsung’s XR glasses are not expected to feature a display.

In terms of capabilities, Gemini would handle AI tasks alongside support for “payment,” QR code recognition, “gesture recognition,” and “human recognition functions.”

Meta uses AI on its glasses to leverage the camera for multimodal analysis and answers (and scan QR codes), set reminders, and the company has also teased translation features.

Meta recently revealed a prototype for a future product: fully holographic Augmented Reality (AR) glasses. Named Orion, the glasses have a holographic display and users will be able to interact with it using voice, hand-tracking, eye-tracking, and a wrist-based neural interface.

While Samsung might trail meta in its smart glasses development, it is far ahead of Apple which is only now beginning to focus resources on developing a smart glasses version of its own. Apple’s initiative, code-named Atlas, began a few weeks ago and involves gathering feedback from Apple employees on smart glasses.

Additional focus groups are planned at Apple, and the studies are reportedly being led by its Product Systems Quality team. However, with Apple’s stringent quality standards and adoption of cutting-edge technology, it may result in a potential launch date of the smart glasses, if it does decide to go ahead with the project, of at least five years from now.