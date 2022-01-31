Samsung is banking on their new MicroLED TVs, tipped for the second half of 2022, to give them an edge in the premium TV market.

The good news is that it appears that the new Samsung 110-inch Micro LED is not going to be as expensive as initially thought with Samsung insiders tipping a 40% drop in price.

Tipped to be over $120,000 the new TV’s that include an 89″ model are tipped to now be between $80K and $110,000.

The company’s first 110-inch MicroLED launched last year had a price tag of 170 million won.

According to sources in South Korea, Samsung is planning to lower the price by 40% its new 89-inch and 101-inch models that will go into production in May, sources said.

The models were displayed during CES 2022 earlier this year, the company is also planning to launch a 114-inch model at a later date.

The pricing for the 101-inch model is yet to be finalized, they said.

All three sizes, 89-inch, 101-inch and 114-inch models, will use low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) thin-film transistors (TFT).

Samsung had previously used printed circuit boards for the 110-inch model.