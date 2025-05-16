Samsung Display has showcased its next-generation display innovations at the SID Display Week 2025 expo in San Jose, unveiling major advancements in EL-QD and micro-OLED technologies.

At the forefront is Samsung’s upgraded EL-QD prototype, now boasting peak brightness of 400 nits – up more than 50% from last year’s 250-nit model.

A second version pushes pixel density to 264 PPI, up from 202 PPI, marking a key step toward commercial-ready nanoLED displays.

Unlike QD-OLED panels, which use quantum dots for colour conversion only, EL-QD panels use quantum dots for both light emission and colour reproduction, resulting in superior energy efficiency, deep blacks, and vibrant colours – without the use of banned cadmium.

Samsung also unveiled a groundbreaking micro-OLED (OLEDoS) panel with an industry-leading 20,000 nits peak brightness and 4200 PPI – outshining even Apple’s Vision Pro, which tops out at 5000 nits and 3400 PPI.

Another micro-OLED prototype delivers 5000 PPI, 15,000 nits, 120Hz refresh, and 99% DCI-P3 colour – more resolution than an 8K TV crammed into a 1.4-inch panel.

These displays are expected to power the next generation of mixed reality headsets, with Samsung tipped to launch a micro-OLED-based headset later this year.

In a move blending health tech with display innovation, Samsung is also showing off an OLED panel embedded with biometric sensors. Dubbed ‘Sensor OLED’, it allows users to check heart rate, blood pressure, and stress levels directly through the screen surfac, with no wearables required.

Other futuristic form factors on display include a stretchable microLED screen that could find its way into automotive dashboards or even wearable tech.

Pricing and timelines for release remain under wraps.