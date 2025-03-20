Home > Latest News > Samsung Showcases AI-Powered TV Innovations at 2025 European Tech Seminar

Samsung Showcases AI-Powered TV Innovations at 2025 European Tech Seminar

By | 20 Mar 2025

Samsung has unveiled its latest AI-driven TV and audio technologies at the 2025 European Tech Seminar in Frankfurt, Germany.

The event showcased innovations designed to enhance home entertainment, although the featured products are not yet available for purchase.

Among the key advancements is Eclipsa Audio, the world’s first IAMF 3D sound technology developed in collaboration with Google.

This spatial audio innovation optimises surround sound for a more immersive viewing experience.

On the TV front, Samsung introduced Vision AI, a platform that personalises settings based on individual viewing preferences.

The company is also integrating Circle to Search into its 2025 TVs, enabling users to access information instantly based on on-screen content.

Other AI-powered features include Live Translate for real-time audio translations, Quick Remote for smartphone-based TV control, and seamless multi-device connectivity.

Storage Share facilitates file transfers between Galaxy smartphones and TVs, while Multi Control allows users to operate multiple Samsung devices with a single keyboard and mouse.

Samsung’s latest OLED TVs feature Glare Free 2.0 for reduced reflections, AI Upscaling for sharper visuals, and OLED HDR for enhanced brightness and contrast.

Additionally, the AI Motion Enhancer, previously exclusive to 8K models, is now available on 4K TVs.

By integrating AI and advanced audiovisual technologies, Samsung aims to redefine the home entertainment experience.

The 2025 European Tech Seminar provides an early look at these innovations, setting the stage for future product releases.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Phil Gaut, Director, Consumer Electronics at Samsung Electronics Australia
BREAKING NEWS: Samsung Announces New Head Of Consumer
Samsung Confirms One UI 7 Rollout Date and New Features
Philips Hue Expands SmartThings Compatibility with 155 New Certified Products
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Leaks Reveal Design, Pricing and Accessories
Smart Tag Usage Rises in U.S. Households, Led by Apple AirTag
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Phil Gaut, Director, Consumer Electronics at Samsung Electronics Australia
BREAKING NEWS: Samsung Announces New Head Of Consumer
Latest News
/
March 20, 2025
/
Samsung Confirms One UI 7 Rollout Date and New Features
Latest News
/
March 20, 2025
/
ACCC Allows TPG-Vocus $5.25 Billion Deal To Proceed
Latest News
/
March 20, 2025
/
Philips Hue Expands SmartThings Compatibility with 155 New Certified Products
Latest News
/
March 20, 2025
/
Sharp Fall In Australian Employment, Dollar Slides
Latest News
/
March 20, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Phil Gaut, Director, Consumer Electronics at Samsung Electronics Australia
BREAKING NEWS: Samsung Announces New Head Of Consumer
Latest News
/
March 20, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Days after the exit of Jeremy Senior, the former Vice President of Consumer, Samsung has announced an internal appointment to...
Read More