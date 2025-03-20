Samsung has unveiled its latest AI-driven TV and audio technologies at the 2025 European Tech Seminar in Frankfurt, Germany.

The event showcased innovations designed to enhance home entertainment, although the featured products are not yet available for purchase.

Among the key advancements is Eclipsa Audio, the world’s first IAMF 3D sound technology developed in collaboration with Google.

This spatial audio innovation optimises surround sound for a more immersive viewing experience.

On the TV front, Samsung introduced Vision AI, a platform that personalises settings based on individual viewing preferences.

The company is also integrating Circle to Search into its 2025 TVs, enabling users to access information instantly based on on-screen content.

Other AI-powered features include Live Translate for real-time audio translations, Quick Remote for smartphone-based TV control, and seamless multi-device connectivity.

Storage Share facilitates file transfers between Galaxy smartphones and TVs, while Multi Control allows users to operate multiple Samsung devices with a single keyboard and mouse.

Samsung’s latest OLED TVs feature Glare Free 2.0 for reduced reflections, AI Upscaling for sharper visuals, and OLED HDR for enhanced brightness and contrast.

Additionally, the AI Motion Enhancer, previously exclusive to 8K models, is now available on 4K TVs.

By integrating AI and advanced audiovisual technologies, Samsung aims to redefine the home entertainment experience.

The 2025 European Tech Seminar provides an early look at these innovations, setting the stage for future product releases.