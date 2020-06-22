Samsung Shifts Monitor Manufacturing Lines Out Of China

Samsung Electronics Vietnam has announced that Samsung will be moving most of its manufacturing plants that produce monitors out of China and into Vietnam, to the Samsung HCMC CE Complex factory in Ho Chi Minh City.

It is estimated that Samsung will finalise the relocation of these production lines before the end of the year.

This new location will also give Samsung greater access to the local Vietnamese market. According to market research company IDC, Samsung is already the market leader in terms of computer monitors larger than 24 inches, having 34% of total market share. Demand for large monitors in Vietnam is forecast to continue to expand.

Earlier this month Samsung launched the curved T55 monitor, the first monitor with 1000R curvature in Vietnam.

According to Gizmochina.com, this shift will make Vietnam the largest manufacturing base of Samsung monitors. In total, Samsung is the single largest foreign investor in Vietnam, with investments of some $17 billion.

Vietnam is widely expected to continue to become Samsung’s most important global supplier over time.