Home > Latest News > Samsung Set to Launch AI-Powered Smart Glasses

Samsung Set to Launch AI-Powered Smart Glasses

By | 25 Mar 2025

Samsung is poised to launch its first pair of AI-powered smart glasses by the end of 2025, with the glasses in the final stages of development according to reports from South Korean outlets.

Codenamed ‘Haean’, the glasses are expected to debut alongside Samsung’s highly anticipated Project Moohan XR headset, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion into extended reality (XR) technology.

Unlike conventional augmented reality (AR) glasses that incorporate built-in displays, the Haean glasses are expected to emphasise AI-powered features, enabling users to engage with their surroundings in new ways.

A key feature of these glasses is their reliance on Google’s Gemini AI, which will enable smart assistant capabilities similar to Meta’s AI-powered Ray-Ban glasses. The onboard AI is expected to support real-time translation, navigation, gesture recognition, and even QR code-based payments.

Samsung is reportedly equipping the Haean glasses with a 12-megapixel camera based on Sony’s IMX681 CMOS image sensor. This could allow for high-quality image capture, enhanced object recognition, and improved gesture-based controls.

The glasses are expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chipset, paired with an additional NXP processing hub to handle AI-driven interactions smoothly.

In terms of build, Samsung is prioritising a lightweight and ergonomic design, with an estimated weight of just 150 grams. Gesture-based controls and voice recognition are likely to replace physical buttons.

The smart glasses market is heating up, with companies like Meta, Snap, and XREAL already making strides in AI and AR eyewear. Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses have gained traction with their camera and AI integration, and Apple’s Vision Pro has set the bar high for immersive XR experiences.

Samsung is reportedly planning an initial production run of 500,000 units for the Haean glasses, with the first public showcase possibly happening at the next Galaxy Unpacked event in July.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Apple Releases Latest OS Beta: Here Are the New Features to Try
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch to Feature Built-in Cameras for AI by 2027
Samsung’s AI Fridges Bring Voice-Controlled Convenience to Your Kitchen
Samsung Unveils 2025 Odyssey Gaming Monitors, Including Glasses-Free 3D Model
Samsung Responds to Firmware Issue That Bricked Q990D Soundbar
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple Brings Long-Awaited Lossless Audio to AirPods Max
Latest News
/
March 25, 2025
/
Google Drive Now Available For All Snapdragon Windows PCs
Latest News
/
March 25, 2025
/
Apple Releases Latest OS Beta: Here Are the New Features to Try
Latest News
/
March 25, 2025
/
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch to Feature Built-in Cameras for AI by 2027
Latest News
/
March 25, 2025
/
Apple Facing Fresh Trouble Over AI Claims
Latest News
/
March 25, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple Brings Long-Awaited Lossless Audio to AirPods Max
Latest News
/
March 25, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
After more than four years without major updates, Apple is finally enhancing the AirPods Max with long-overdue features. The company...
Read More