Samsung is set to deliver a new layer of artificial intelligence to their smartphones with the introduction of OpenAI to the Companies S Series range shortly.

While their top end models have Samsung AI, Google Gemini and access to Microsoft’s Copilot the next generation of S models will be part of an Open AI philosophy being adopted by the Company.

Both Apple and Samsung appear to be taking each way bet by adopting multiple artificial intelligence (AI) models in their smartphones.

Apple is also expanding its AI ecosystem. The latest beta version of iOS 18.4 includes Apple Intelligence, as well as third-party AI model options from Google and OpenAI for its voice assistant, Siri.

Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung’s Mobile eXperience (MX) division, alluded to the Companies new strategy during a press conference in Paris last July, claiming “Galaxy AI is based on openness and incorporates a variety of AI technologies developed through collaboration with industry leaders. We will continue to work with top AI leaders to offer unique mobile AI experiences exclusive to Samsung Galaxy.”.

The new Samsung A series due to be released in Australia next week only has selected AI capabilities.

Last month Samsung released the Galaxy S25 with Google’s latest AI model, Gemini with features such as circle to search set to appear in all future model Android smartphones.

Earlier this month OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met with Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong during his visit to South Korea with observers claiming that the integration of Open AI into Galaxy smartphones which have a stronger processor than their A Series as being imminent.

Apple claimed during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024 that it was exploring the inclusion of AI models such as Google’s Gemini.

The company formally integrated ChatGPT late last year and is now reportedly working on adopting Gemini.

Apple is also considering incorporating Claude, an AI model developed by Anthropic, further diversifying its AI capabilities.

Analysts claim that Samsung and Apple’s adoption of multiple AI models underscores their commitment to improving user experience.

“Each generative AI has its strengths. By integrating multiple models, manufacturers can leverage the most suitable AI based on user requests,” an industry insider said.

“This explains why leading smartphone makers are increasingly collaborating with major AI developers.”