Chinese web site Allied Express is selling a claimed Samsung S26 Ultra Smartphone which they claim is “Original” unlocked and 5G with dual sim capability for as low as $123.69 with 512GB of memory.

Google are also advertising a similar offering from Temu for $189. with Allied Express also offering an S25 version of the top end Samsung smartphone.

Currently Temu is offering Australians a Samsung S series Ultra smartphone for just $189.85 and according to the reviews which Temu assures us are “genuine” owners of the 5G 256MB Samsung device that also comes complete with a pen “Love it”.

What’s not known is whether this is a genuinely built Samsung device that according to the Temu website comes unlocked and is 5G, and has 8+256GB, Dual SIM, Dual Standby, Expandable Memory, Built-in GPS, and comes with what Temu describes as a “Stylus, Earphones, Case, &Screen Protector”

. One possibility is that

These devices device could be using Samsung casing for an S24 or S25 Ultra manufactured by Chinese Companies for Samsung, with the remining components not genuine Samsung.

Despite this risk, Australians who purchased the device said, ” very satisfied, good, works great, awesome, absolutely beautiful, so worth the purchase”.

Kayla Green who purchased one of these devices earlier this month wrote “Purchased: 8GB+256GB / black works great, awesome, absolutely beautiful”.

Available in Grey, Black and what’s described as Golden at Temu their device has a 6.8″ screen a 6800mAh battery, and a 13+ 50 megapixel camera.

It also has dual SIM capability and ‘Zero photosensitive face recognition”.

Allied Express did list a disclaimer claiming “Due to the difference in light, the actual colour of the phone may be slightly different from the screen and the picture. Color names are only used to distinguish between individual SKUs. Please understand that. Thank you.

The battery capacity is typical of the factory laboratory, the specific charging speed, the length of use and other data, the actual situation will be slightly different due to the power cord, power adapter, ambient temperature. When the phone is completely out of power and automatically shuts down, you need to charge your phone for more than 10 minutes to boot. It is recommended to charge when the battery is less than 20% charged.

Available memory capacity is subject to preloaded software Product images and models, data, functions, performance, specifications, etc. are for reference only.

Despite the low price there is free shipping from the sellers and if you are not happy you are offered a free return within 90 days of purchase.

One buyer from Western Australia wrote who after buying one from Temu that failed went back for a second device.

This second smartphones worked in Western Australia, on a 5G network – with a prepaid Vodafone micro/nano sim card.

I’d been left feeling utterly dubious when the first device delivered had turned out to be a dud; unable to text & call, unable to receive texts or calls.

He said that he struggled initially to connect via 5G on the Telstra network but after contacting Temu they sent him a second device that worked right out of the box.

He wrote ell done TEMU & to all of those involved with making this purchase successful. Awesome price, very satisfied, brilliant, exactly as described”.

Samsung has not commented for this story, the genuine S26 Ultra is seen above this story.