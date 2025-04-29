Home > Latest News > Samsung Rolls Out One UI 7 Update for Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung Rolls Out One UI 7 Update for Galaxy S23 Series

By | 29 Apr 2025

Samsung has begun rolling out One UI 7, its latest Android 15-based update, to the Galaxy S23 series, including the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra.

The update introduces several new features aimed at improving performance, AI capabilities and user experience.

The rollout is initially available for Galaxy S23 owners who participated in the beta program, with a relatively small 900MB update. For those on the stable version, the update weighs in at a larger 5GB, so users are advised to ensure their devices have sufficient storage space. The update also includes the latest April 2025 security patch.

One UI 7 brings several improvements including more advanced Galaxy AI tools, a more fluid design, and better customisation options.

Users can expect new features like a streamlined camera interface, enhanced accessibility options, and even new productivity tools. One standout addition is the ability to transcribe and summarise recorded calls directly within the Samsung Phone app, as well as the ability to create images with a new drawing assist tool.

Samsung has confirmed that the update will eventually reach other devices from 2021 onward, in line with European Union regulations that mandate at least five years of software support. This means older models like the Galaxy S22, S21, and even certain foldable devices will also receive the update in the coming months.



