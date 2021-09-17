HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 17 Sep 2021
Samsung has launched its first ever mid-range 5G tablet in Australia, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

The new thin and light tablet comes with Samsung’s S Pen included in the box, and is available in both wi-fi and 5G configurations. It features Samsung DeX as well as an optional Book Cover Keyboard for productivity, as well as multitasking in up to three apps at once through Multi Active Window.

According to Garry McGregor, Vice President, Mobile Division, Samsung Electronics Australia, the Tab S7 FE delivers high-end Android functionality at a competitive price point.

“The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has incredible features including a vibrant 12.4-inch display, dual speakers powered by Dolby Atmos and super-fast charging.

“Building upon our leadership in 5G, we’re now offering 5G connectivity in a mid-tier tablet for the first time which is incredibly exciting as more and more Australians embrace the latest network capabilities,” he said.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is available today in four colours from Samsung’s website, as well as JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Big W and Amazon, starting at $799.

