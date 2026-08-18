Samsung could significantly expand its foldable phone lineup next year, with reports suggesting the company is developing as many as five foldable or flexible-display devices for 2027.

Five new models is almost double the three foldables produced for 2026 and follows the strong sales of Samsung’s wide format Galaxy Z Fold 8.

With the foldable market rapidly evolving, the reported plans suggest a broader strategy for Samsung as it seeks to strengthen its position in the emerging market by experimenting with different formats, beyond the traditional Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip designs.

According to reports, Samsung is working on five devices identified by the codenames B9, H9, Q9A, Q9B and Z9.

The devices are reportedly expected to include successors to Samsung’s main foldable lines, along with more experimental designs. The 2027 lineup is rumoured to consist of: Galaxy Z Flip 9, Galaxy Z Fold 9, Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra, a second-generation Galaxy Z TriFold and Samsung’s first rollable smartphone.

The information remains based on leaks and reports and Samsung has not officially confirmed these five devices.

The most head-turning device in the reported lineup is the handset carrying the Z9 codename, which could be Samsung’s long-rumoured rollable phone. This device uses a flexible OLED display that expands outward rather than relying on conventional folding hinges.

Samsung Display has already demonstrated rollable OLED technology, however those demonstrations do not necessarily mean a commercial smartphone is on its way.

There is also speculation around Samsung continuing to develop its triple-folding technology following the Galaxy Z TriFold. A second-generation TriFold has reportedly been targeted for mid-2027. Samsung is apparently working on improvements to the hinge and overall design. It’s expected the focus is on making the device thinner and lighter while improving the durability of its complex folding mechanism.

The TriFold concept gives Samsung another way to turn a conventional smartphone into a larger tablet-like display while keeping the device relatively compact when folded.

At its July 2026 Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, including a new wider Fold design aimed at delivering a more tablet-like experience.

The reported 2027 roadmap suggests Samsung may take that diversification even further, offering consumers several different approaches to flexible displays rather than relying on a single Fold and Flip design.

Samsung’s current-generation lineup already demonstrates the company’s willingness to diversify its foldable range and if it extends to five innovative devices, it would only further cement its place in the realm of foldables.